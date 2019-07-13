BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 North U.S. 41 Bypass Venice.
The public is invited to attend for a special meeting about the Business and Professional Women's State Conference “Celebrating 100 years.” Cost: $23 at the door, $24 via PayPal. Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by June 15. Reservations required. Go to: BPWEV.org.
Chill at Selby on Saturdays
Selby Gardens’ Splashin’ Saturdays, with fun water-themed activities including water slides and games specially geared for toddlers up to children 10 years old, runs through July 27.
Enjoy the cool shade and bay breezes under the banyans and around the lagoon and waterfall of the Ann Goldstein Children’s Rainforest Garden 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday morning. There are games, water slides and more.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members are admitted free and their guests are $10; adults are $20; children 4-17 are $10 and children 3 and younger are free. Those with reciprocal memberships pay $5 at the door.
At Zebra Lounge Saturday
George DeJong, longtime keyboard payer with Herman's Hermits, will play piano Saturday, July 13, 7:30-10 p.m. at the Zebra Lounge & Piano Bar, 217 W. Miami Ave., Venice. He also will perform there Tuesday, July 23, and Tuesday, July 30.
Ringling brings the world to museum
Elizabeth Doud, curator of Performance Currie-Kohlman, and Assistant Performance Producer Sonja Shea will give a special presentation on the Art of Performance season at The Ringling.
Performers will visit from all over the world in the coming months. Meet the staff and share the excitement, challenge and inspiration of live contemporary performance coming to the Ringling in the coming months
The program will be Thursday, July 18, 6-7 p.m., in the Historic Asolo Theater in the museum's visitor center, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, across from the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. A reception will follow.
Tickets are free but space is limited so advance reservations are a must. Tickets are available online at Ringling.org or call 941-358-3180. The program includes Art After 5 admission.
Play a part in Comedy Lottery
Florida Studio Theatre Improv’s "Bucket of Games" is back for Comedy Lottery, which begins July 27 and will play Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre in FST's Hegner Center on First Street at Cocoanut in Sarasota. Any game you have ever played can be part of the show.
In Comedy Lottery, the audience shapes the show. Twelve audience members select the games the improvisers will play that evening so no two performances will be the same.
Full menu and bar are available for all performances. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are $15. Call: 941-366-9000 or visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
SCD presents Maria Bauman
Sarasota Contemporary Dance continues its In Studio Performance Series with a performance by Marie Bauman, conceived by SCD artistic director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott.
Tickets are $20. The performance will be from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, July 19, at 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota.
Summer Art Market
Englewood Art Center, 350 South McCall Road, Englewood, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents Summer Art Market Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be artist demos, live music, food trucks and activities for the young and young at heart. Call 941-474-5548 or visit: Ringling.edu/EAC.
Friendship Center fundraiser
On July 16-17, from noon to noon, all donations to Friendship Centers in Venice and Sarasota will be matched by its generous partners. There will be live music, pizza and cool summer treats throughout the afternoon at the Venice and Sarasota centers.
There are four ways to donate during the challenge: text 44-321 and enter code GIVETOFC; call 941-493-3065; visit 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice; or go to: FriendshipCenters.org/locations/venice/.
Improv Fest tickets available
Florida Studio Theatre (FST), 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, announces the sale of single tickets for its 11th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival on July 13. See some of the world’s best improvisers from across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
Single tickets range from $8 to $10, except the headliner, “Quartet,” is $25. Call 941-366-9000 or visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
START fundraiser
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) will hold its Happy Hour and Housewarming Party to benefit Our Mother's House Wednesday, July 17. Come and go anytime between 4 and 6 p.m., at Dockside Waterfront Grill, 509 North Tamiami Trail, Venice.
Cost is $18.50, cash or check only, payable to Our Mother's House. A prepaid ticket allows you to enjoy the hearty appetizer buffet and one drink. Happy Hour cash bar available.
Ticket holders must bring a housewarming gift for OMH. Email startofsc@gmail.com for a wish list and more information.
Book-signing
Members of ABC Artisans of Books for Children & Adults will sign copies of their books at the Christmas in July Arts and Crafts Fair at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Authors include Brenda Spalding, Robert Coons, Pennell Braida Skinner, Lucy Tobias, Carol Bibisi, Kate Nixon, Doreen Wennberg, Susan Klaus, and Maryann Burchell.
Pride Festival being planned
Suncoast Metropolitan Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, is planning the second Venice Pride Festival for Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For vendor information or more details, email info@veniceflpride.com.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Class registration opens at Venice Theatre
Registration is now open for Venice Theatre’s summer adult classes and musical theater experiences for children and teens. Five musical theater sessions and a variety of adult classes are offered. This summer's offerings give students opportunities to sing, dance, act, and participate in technical theater.
Details are available at Venice Theatre’s box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, in the Education and Outreach Office, Kelly Duyn, at 941-486-8679, or at: VeniceStage.com.
Twig donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new” condition: clean, freshly washed, less than two years old and free of tears, stains or rips, is accepted on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Bookstore volunteers needed
Do you have two hours a week to greet patrons in the new Friends Bookstore in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library? If you have a little bookstore, retail, or library experience, love to work with people and live to read, contact Friends Director Camille Cline at admin@venicefriends.org.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library every Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. This social chess club is open to all, beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
Chalk Festival
The 2019 Chalk Festival will be Nov. 15-18 at the Venice Municipal Airport festival grounds. It's seeking volunteers for the event. To volunteer, sign up for a desired position at: chalkfestival.org.
Men's tennis
A Venice/North Port/Englewood-area men's tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. A community must have two or more courts to host competition. Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. Contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email jmonley@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m., for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both its Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
Make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within.
For more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, is displaying its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC amateur radio license testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: tamiamiarc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.