St. Paddy’s Day party
Venice Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day party Friday, March 15, 1-3 p.m., sponsored by Banyan Residences and A Better Solution, with entertainment by the Curry Creek Cloggers and music by the Let’s Do It Band.
The cost is $5, payable at the door. Refreshments will be served; wine and green beer will be available for $3 each. Call 941-584-0052; visit: friendshipcenters.org.
Artist Series Concerts
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents Stan Kenton Big Band, Sunday, March 17, 3 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Way, Venice. Eighteen of the region’s best saxophonists, trumpeters, trombonists and rhythm players will perform such hits as Kenton’s “Peanut Vendor,” “Artistry in Rhythm,” and “September Song.”
Student ticketst, priced at $10, are available with current student ID at the door. For all other tickets, $25 — $45, call 941-306-1202, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or visit: artistseriesconcerts.org.
Seniors housing options discussed
Seniors Blue Book University presents a panel of area experts Monday, March 18 at Towers of Venice, 2921 Jacaranda Blvd., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., to explore topics ranging from senior placement, real estate and housing, and senior living community options. Event is free but RSVP is required; call 941-350-3631 to reserve; seniorsbluebook.com.
‘Buyer & Cellar’
“Buyer & Cellar,” by Jonathan Tolins, runs March 20 through April 14 in Florida Studio Theatre’s Bowne’s Lab. This is a quirky comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of jobs.
Tickets: 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Edible plant expert to speak
The SCF Venice Green Team and Student Veterans of America Venice Chapter (SVAVC) will host Camille Van Sant, Green Path Veterans Farms operations director, at noon March 18 at the Campus Library, 8000 South Tamiami Trail, Room 307. She will discuss edible flowers and plants, tips on growing them, and Green Path programs and internships. Event is free and open to the public.
Popcorn and beverages will be on sale; proceeds will support SVAVC. Contact Nicolette Mason at 941-408-1477 or MasonN@SCF.edu.
Bus Stop Band
The Bus Stop Band brings its Motown, funk and disco sounds to Venice Art Center Thursday, March 21, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 members; $30 nonmembers, available at VAC, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., or call 941-485-7136.
Fight summer hunger
All Faiths Food Bank kicks off the annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger with a walk across the Ringling Bridge. The first ever Walk to End Summer Hunger will be Sunday, March 31, 8 a.m., at JD Hamel Park, followed by a six-week dollar for dollar match challenge to raise $1.4 million from April 1 through May 15 to feed 40,000 children and their younger siblings who are at risk of going hungry over the summer.
The walk is open to the public and to community members of all ages. A $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt and lite breakfast. Register by March 25 at: allfaithsfoodbank.org.
Habitat fundraiser dinner set
A House that Beer Built Beer Pairing Dinner will be Thursday, March 28, 6:30 p.m. at Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, 2107 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, to benefit Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Executive Chef Mike Leopold will prepare a four-course meal; 3 Bridges Brewing provides craft beer; live music & cash bar. Tickets: $55. Contact: Tommy Villani, 816-585-1376.
Creativity Conference set
The 16th Annual Florida Creative Conference offers attendees opportunities to learn more about the science of creativity, acquire new problem solving skills and network with a creative community. It will be Friday-Sunday, March 29-31.
March 29 is at University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; March 31 is at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave, Sarasota.
Costs range from $175 to $350 with special pricing for educators, students, presenters and volunteers. Attendees can attend for just a day or the weekend.The event includes continental breakfasts, lunch and materials. To register, visit: flcreativity.com.
Book signing
Auburn Road Presbyterian Church will host a book signing by Jean Clendaniel Saturday, March 16, 1:30 p.m. at 642 North Auburn Road. Her book “Kate’s Journey” will be for sale, which the author will sign.
Romantic piano music
Eleonora Lvov, world-acclaimed Russian virtuoso, plays inspiring works from great Romantic composers and will perform Sunday, March 17, 4 p.m., at Bayfront Music Center, 7606 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Donations requested. For more details, call 941-358-0235, visit: eleonoralvov.com.
Spring Break Camp
Venice Theatre is registering students in grades 3-8 (maximum 12 students) for Spring Break Camp March 18-22, 1-4 p.m. daily. Popular teacher Becky Holahan instructs.
Students must bring a brown bag snack. Tuition is $170.
To register and more details, call 941-486-8679, visit us at 140 W. Tampa Ave., and online at www.venicestage.com.
Suncoast Jazz
Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors holds a concert Sunday, March 17, 3 p.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota. “Big Band” music is on tap with the theme: “It’s Miller Time.” Glenn Miller’s music is featured, including “A String Of Pearls,” “At Last,” and “In The Mood.” Vocalists Nancy Cornese and Kevin Gibbons, along with Joe Bruno and Friends (Dixieland Jazz) will also entertain.
Tickets are $5, available at the door. Call 941-907-4123.
Rhythm of the Dance
Over 7 million fans worldwide will mark the 20th anniversary of “Rhythm of the Dance,” a show of Irish dance and music. The show will be Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Tickets: Start at $21 (purchase 10 or more tickets and receive a special group rate).
Purchase via phone, online, or in-person at the VPAC Box Office: 941-218-3779, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or via VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
Suncoast Concert Band
The Suncoast Concert Band will perform Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61 St., Sarasota. Its program, titled “That’s Entertainment,” will feature music from Hollywood and Broadway, with such tunes as “Strike Up The Band,” “Theme from Schinder’s List,” and “Mambo.”
Tickets are only $5 at the door. Call 941-907-4123.
Thai Festival
A Thai Spring Festival will be Saturday, March 30, 5-10 p.m., at Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Activities: Thai and American buffet, cash bar, thai dancing, live music and dancing, a 50/50 rafflle and Thai cultural activities.
Event is a building fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Sarasota Forest Monastery. Suggested donation is $25. To purchase tickets, call 941-587-8601, or visit Parichat House, 116 S. Nokomis Ave., or Tai Bistro Restaurant, 537 E. Venice Ave., in Venice. Also buy tickets at: The Open Studio, Englewood; Isan Thai Restaurant or Thailand Restaurant, both in Sarasota.
Eric Watters performs
Eric Watters presents “Some Kind of Wonderful (The Drifters), the Brill Building Era” Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m.
During 1958-1965, seven songwriting teams worked in the Brill Building in New York City writing hits for The Drifters, Bobby Darin, Dionne Warwick, Bobby Vee, Shirelles and more. Host Eric Watters will lead a fascinating walk down memory lane April 15 as he sings songs and tells stories of an era bursting with creative energy.
Tickets $30. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Republican Club meets
Ron Turner, Supervisor of Elections speaks Wednesday, March 13 at Venice Gardens Civic Association, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. He will describe his duties and how his team ensures the safety of election results. Light refreshments are served. Come to be a more informed voter and ask questions. All are welcome.
Call Matt Soldano, 401-792-8132.
Cancer fundraiser
Venice Relay for Life teams will hold the Chair of Hope fundraiser at Venice Art Center Thursday, March 14. This is the second year for this fundraiser, which raised $3,500 last year. Relay teams paint wood chairs, stools or benches that are auctioned off in a silent auction along with gift baskets, gift certificates and treasures. This year, Clyde and Nikki Butcher will paint two stools.
Attendees pay just $15 to attend the event and then are treated to a wine tasting and light snacks along with the opportunity to bid on the items.
For more details, contact Maryanne Bolduc, mbolduc492@comcast.net, 941-915-8484.
Gatlin Brothers to perform
The Gatlin Brothers: – Larry, Steve & Rudy – will perform country music Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Tickets: Start at $50; purchase via phone, online, or in-person. Purchase 10 or more tickets and receive a special group rate. Available at: VPAC box office: 941-218-3779, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or at: veniceperformingartscenter.com.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, March 15, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, which will be held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice.
Clarke Pressly, chairman of Venice Area Historical Society’s Speaker’s Bureau, will speak. He is VAHS president and also serves as chairman of the Plaque Committee.
Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Reservations are required. Go to: BPWEV.org.
Clyde Butcher show
Clyde Butcher shares his photographic journey through Salvador Dali’s hometown in Spain, Friday, March 15, 7 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Tickets start at $20; purchase via phone, online, or in-person (purchase 10 or more tickets for a special group rate) at VPAC box office: 941-218-3779, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or at
Tents available for book fair authors
Tents are still available for a fee (table and 2 chairs) in Blalock Park for Saturday, March 16 – the Eighth Annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival. On the other side of Nassau from the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Triangle Inn, home of Venice Museum & Archives, Blalock Park offers space for more vendors and easier parking for vendors and customers to the festival. Visit: http://venicebookfair.com.
Labrador fundraiser
Jacqui and Mike Allen, who adopted Rocco from Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida, are holding a fundraiser, “Lagers for Labs” Saturday, March 16, 2-5 p.m. at British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice.
Activities: music by Andy Browne and Friends; bites from British Open (also vegetarian bites), silent auction, basket raffle, 50-50, palm and astrology readings for donations.
A free beer will be given with purchase of ticket, $25 online, $30 at door, available at: lrrof.org/lagersforlabs.
Chalk Festival
The 2019 Chalk Festival will have two events, April 5-7, at Burns Square Sarasota and Nov. 15-18 at the Venice Airport fairground. We are currently seeking volunteers for the April 5-7 event. Visit: chalkfestival.org/join-us/volunteer to sign up for your desired position.
Venetian Harmony
Venetian Harmony Chorus will perform “Broadway to Hollywood” at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, Saturday, March 23, 3 p.m. Songs will include “I’ve got rhythm” and “All That Jazz,” and two quartets – “Ringtones” and “String of Pearls” – will harmonize some favorites. There will be light refreshments, drawings and a 50/50 raffle.
The chorus is a nonprofit female barbershop organization, a chapter of Sweet Adelines.
Tickets are $12, available from a chorus member or at the door.
Libraries, Orioles encourage reading
Sarasota County and the Baltimore Orioles encourage youth literacy and foster a love of reading with a Big League Reader program. Children who sign up at a county library and read three or more books during March earn a free reserved grandstand ticket to the Orioles Spring Training game at Ed Smith Stadium March 24.
Libraries include: Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., 941-861-1260; William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., 941-861-1330; and Osprey Library at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 941-918-4037.
‘Curious Incident’ play extended
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” has been extended through March 24 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre, located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets prices range from $29-$59 and can be purchased by phone at 941-366-9000 or online at floridastudiotheatre.org.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Men’s Tennis
Venice, North Port, Englewood-area men’s tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. Community must have two or more courts to host competition.
Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
Macintosh User Group
Englewood Macintosh User Group (EAMUG) will hold its free meetings at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., April 4, rather than its usual time the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library. Visit: eamug.org.
Free Tax Prep
AARP Free Tax Preparation is held at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice through April 11 as follows: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Free tax preparation assistance for all ages. No appointments, first-come, first-served. Bring last year’s taxes with you.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email john at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation.
Sunrise beach walks return
Sunrise beach walks return to Siesta and Nokomis beaches Wednesdays through March 27. Pay a registration $5 fee to receive an event T-shirt and punch card. Check-in before or after a minimum one-mile walk to have your card punched between 8-9:30 a.m.
Siesta Beach walkers register and check in at the main pavilion, 948 Beach Road. Nokomis Beach walkers register and check in at the plaza classroom, 100 Casey Key Road. After completing four walks, receive a goody bag.
Call Sarasota County Contact Center, 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips in March in the mornings, will last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
‘Guitar Girls’ held over
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) extends “Guitar Girls (honors female singer-songwriters) through April 14.” See energetic performances of songs from music legends like Janis Joplin and June Carter-Cash.
Purchase tickets by phone, 941-366-9000, or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: tamiamiarc.org.
Forks & Corks Tasting rescheduled
The Grand Tasting of the Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival, that was set for Jan. 27, has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 5 due to uncertain weather conditions. The Grand Tasting will take place at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, as planned (5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota). Details and times are pending. Visit: eatlikealocal.com, Facebook and Instagram.
