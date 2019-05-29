Gazebo Starlight Cinema
“The Sound of Music” will be shown Friday, May 31, sunset, at the gazebo in Centennial Park, downtown Venice.
‘Kids Night Out’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., will hold “Kids Night Out” event on four nights this summer when kids will bring a snack and enjoy a creative evening. Parents will be on their own.
Dates: May 30, tie dye; June 30, watercolor, salt/oil pastel; July 9, night lighthouse; Aug. 8, full body self portrait.
Cost: $30 member; $35 nonmember. To sign up, call VAC, 941-485- 7136.
Doggie event
Dog About Town will be at Petco, 1651 U.S. Bypass South, Venice, May 31, 1-3 p.m., to meet an adoptable pet.
Savor Sarasota
The Savor Sarasota restaurant week runs June 1 to June 14, when dozens of restaurants feature prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for just $16 and $32 per person. Many Venice-area restaurants participate. Go to visitsarasota.com/savorsarasota for more information.
Learn To Row
Lemon Bay Crew Club, at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood, on some beautiful rowing water, will host a free introductory rowing event on National Learn to Row Day, June 1, 8-11 a.m. (age 18 years old and over).
Rowing is a very beneficial sport which exercises the entire body. We will have boats available to give you a rowing experience. Wear water shoes and workout clothing; a bottle of water and pair of socks are suggested. Call Jan at 941-473-2535 with questions or to pre-register for a 5-week rowing class.
Women’s Expo event
An “All About Women Expo” will be at Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, June 2, noon - 5 p.m. Experience a mall retailer Fashion Show, complimentary Beauty Bar, an exclusive VIP Experience, a Mother-Daughter Look-Alike Contest, education on issues of interest to women.
Open to the public, free admission. Put on by Simply Events. Visit: simplyeventsfl.com.
Play in the Park
Families are invited to explore the ballpark Sunday, June 2, 10 a,m.-1 p.m., enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball, cornhole, and kids and under 12 can run the bases at Cool Today Park (Atlanta Braves spring training facility in North Port). Free and open to the public.
Kids theater camp
The Players Centre will hold a four-week Musical Theatre Camp for kids ages 8-17 June 3-28 and July 8-Aug. 22. Cost is $500 each, or $900 for both camps. There will be performances for family and friends with tickets priced at $15. Call 941-552-8879 or visit: theplayers.org.
‘Kids Art Camp’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, will hold four sessions of a Kids Art Camp, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman. Session 1: June 3-13; Session 2: June 17-27; Session 3: July 8-18; Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1. There will also be Mix-it up Fridays, listed separately.
For more information, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Summer cabaret players
Venice Theatre seeks entertainers for its 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival, which runs July 12 - Aug. 25, Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Pinkerton Theatre. Tickets will go on sale June 1.
Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. Visit: venicestage.com.
Upcoming downtown event
In June, the annual Downtown Craft Festival returns to Miami Avenue Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Go to: visitvenicefl.org.
