Voter info guide
The League of Women Voters of Sarasota County has published a Voter’s Guide listing local candidates for the Nov. 6 general election, along with their biographies and answers to specific League questions.
Copies of the local Voter’s Guide in English and Spanish will be available in Sarasota County libraries after Oct. 8. Both local and state guides are also available on the League’s website at LWVSRQ.org.
BPW meets
Business & Professional Women of Englewood/Venice invites the public to join its monthly dinner meeting Tuesday, Oct. 16, 5:15 p.m. relationship building, dinner 5:45 p.m. at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 US 41 Bypass, N., Venice. Reserve by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12.
Dorothy Korszen, Farr Law Firm, will speak on the topic: “My Road to Boston.” Cost: $23(door) $24(Paypal). Visit: www.bpwev.org.
Family Promise fundraiser
Family Promise South Sarasota County will hold its second annual Dream Walk Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m., at Venice Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 825 The Rialto. Interested walkers are asked to find 10 sponsors to donate for local homeless families.
Visit: FamilyPromiseSSC.org.
VHS Lacrosse fundraiser
Tickets to the second annual Lacrosse Golf Tournament, which supports the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse program at Venice High School, are on sale for $90 per golfer.
The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, 8:30 a.m., at Lake Venice Golf Course, 1801 South Harbor Drive. The program is 100 percent self-funded. Sponsorship opportunities are available; donations are appreciated. Visit: VHSlacrosse.com.
Ford Test Drive Fundraiser
Matthews-Currie Ford will donate $20 to Laurel Nokomis School for every test drive taken at the school Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., for a total of up to $6,000.
The public is invited to take a quick spin in a new Ford at the school, located at 1900 Laurel Road East, Nokomis.
Osprey/Vamo cleanup
The county will hold a free cleanup in the Osprey/Vamo area Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m.-noon for discarded household items, appliances, junk, tree trimmings and other garbage.
Dumpsters will be at: US 41 and Church Street (main site); Vamo United Methodist Chuch (8521 Vamo Road); 2250 Bispham Road.
TVs, electronics, tires and large appliances go to main site only. No hazardous materials (paint, oil, gas or aerosol cans) accepted at any location. Take haz mat to Sarasota County Chemical Collection Centers 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice. Call 941-861-5000; or visit: SCGov.net.
Parkinson’s event
“Living Well with Parkinson’s: Talking About Vision” is a free event Saturday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-noon., at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Hosted by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, Dr. Jody Abrams, board-certified Neuro-ophthalmologist in Port Charlotte, will present “Effects of Parkinson’s on Vision.”
Kelly and Peter Gaylord, Punta Gorda Parkinson’s Support Group founders, will present “Strategies and Tips for Living Well with Parkinson’s.” Attendees will receive a NCF Resource Guide.
Registration is required. Call 941-926-6413, ext 103, email Carisa@NeuroChallenge.org. Visit: www.NeuroChallenge.org.
Venice MainStreet ArtFest
Venice MainStreet is holding a contest for the 31st Annual Downtown Venice Art Fest official poster design. The theme for this contest is “Celebrating the Arts of Venice.” The submission needs to be original and unframed, and must be delivered to Collector’s Gallery and Framery by Oct. 8.
Contestants must be available for an unveiling event on the evening of Nov. 1. Call Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722. Visit: ArtFestival.com.
Women’s Health Open House
Venice Regional Bayfront Health’s Women’s Breast Institute, at Venice HealthPark, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, will hold an open house Oct. 11, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Women and girls are invited to attend the free event and hear a physician panel, speak to mammogram technologists and a breast health nurse, and learn about services available at Venice HealthPark, including 3D mammography.
Venice Firefighters’ 2018 “Fight Cancer with Fire” Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirts will be on sale. RSVP to 855-876-2362 or register online click “Events” at: VeniceRegional.com.
Players holding costume sale
The Players Center for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will hold a costume sale Friday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 13 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Call 941-365-2494; visit: www.theplayers.org.
Supervised Visitation seeks volunteers
The Child Protection Center (CPC) will train qualified volunteers for its Children and Families Supervised Visitation Program. Trained volunteers supervise visits between children and families to ensure a safe and neutral environment as they spend quality time together.
Training will be held Friday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., at CPC, 720 S. Orange Ave., Sarasota. For more details, call Tamara Tridle, program director, 941-492-6491.
Hearing Expo
The seventh annual Hearing Tech Expo, sponsored by Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) Sarasota/Manatee, will be Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70 in Bradenton. For more details, contact expo@hlas.org or 941-706-4312.
Art Exhibit
The first of six exhibits for local artists is hosted by the Arts and Cultural Alliance through Oct. 31 at Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. “Moments of Color and Light” by James Griffin will be shown. Visit: SarasotaArts.org.
American Legion Golf Event
The American Legion Post 159 will hold its annual Golf outing Saturday Nov. 3, at Capri Isle Golf Club, 849 Capri Isles Blvd., Venice, followed by a steak luncheon at the Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave.
There will be tournament gifts, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Cost is $75 each. Pick up registration forms at the Legion. All Proceeds go to Veteran services / State College of Florida / Venice. Call Pete Muller, 941-485-4748.
Mental Health education
“Family-to-Family,” a free, 12-session educational program for family, partners and friends of adults living with mental illness, will be offered by NAMI-Sarasota County Fridays through Nov. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Venice United Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
To register, call 941-376-9361 or email info@NAMIsarasotacounty.org. Visit: NamiSarasotaCounty.org.
ReStore Seeks Helpers
ReStore in Venice will hire a Warehouse Processor and needs volunteers in Venice and North Port. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, You can help answer phones and schedule pickups; sort and process donated items. Contact Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529 or North Port ReStore 941-564-6307.
Venice Museum Hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. In addition to normal hours, seasonal Saturday hours will begin in October and run through April (11a.m. – 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month).
Lifeguard Hours
Sarasota County announced beach lifeguard operational hours on all guarded beaches from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sarasota County’s guarded beaches are Lido Beach, Siesta Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach and Manasota Beach. Call Sarasota County Contact Center, 941- 861-5000; visit: SCGov.net.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) Club holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 Harbor Drive South, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The Club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Don Jansen, 941-223-1129.
Visit: TamiamiARC.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary serving the Venice and beyond, seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks.
USCG Auxiliary members are volunteers augmenting United States Coast Guard missions. The non-military Auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Flotilla 86 holds open meetings the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 Harbor Drive South, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Barbershop Singers Sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership up to women and singers of every age, background, gender, race, sexual orientation, political opinion and spiritual belief.
“Every person who loves to harmonize has a place in our family,” says a recent Society letter.
For details, call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
Hearing loss group meets
The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota, which has a hearing loop installed and the Chapter provides CART (Communication Access Real-time Captioning), so “hearing” is not stressful.Lunch and Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own). Members and guests welcome; no RSVP required. Visit: Hlas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.