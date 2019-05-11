‘Kids Art Camp’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, will hold four sessions of a Kids Art Camp, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman. Session 1: June 3-13; Session 2: June 17-27; Session 3: July 8-18; Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1. There will also be Mix-it up Fridays, listed separately.
For more information, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Community
Baby Shower
This Mother’s Day weekend marks the 25th Annual Sarasota Community Baby Shower – a free event held by the Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota.
On Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. – noon, all area pregnant women and new families with infants up to 1 year of age (regardless of income or insurance status) are invited to a fun and free event at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club, 3100 Fruitville Road in Sarasota. There will be giveaways, treats, demos and a Grand Prize Raffle for pack-and-plays, high-chairs, and strollers, donated by Kiwanis Club of Sarasota and the Healthy Start Coalition.
Grief healing event
Carolyn Nicholson Fowler, a certified medical Reiki Master, owner of Peaceful Healing Reiki, will hold a free grief healing Reiki event at Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, Saturday, May 11, 1-5 p.m. Reiki is a hands-off, gentle balancing of a person’s energy. Six Reiki masters will be available to gently help those who need to heal and release some of their grief, be it new or lingering grief from the past. Fowler practices hands-on and hands-off reiki. Contact her at: peacefulhealingreiki.com.
