Race unity
Dennis Davis, a Sarasota Baha’i, will discuss race unity Sunday, April 7, 1 p.m. at the Venice Holistic Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. He has facilitated diversity workshops since 1987 and believes in the oneness of humankind. His most recent diversity post was as National Diversity Specialty Consultant for the YMCA of the USA. The event is free and open to all. Call Shirley Bascom, 941-223-0412.
WBTT presents Brian Boyd
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) will present the third and final Young Artist showcase of the season, Brian Boyd, Sunday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m., with a self-produced, one-person show. “A Rhapsody Revelation” will be at the theater, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets are $25 general admission; sponsor tickets, which include reserved preferred seating, are $100. Call the box office, 941-366-1505 or purchase tickets online at westcoastblacktheatre.org.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice (BPW), which will be held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice. Nicole Britton, director of development, The Twig Cares Inc., will talk about the needs of children in foster care and how people can help Twig help those children. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Reservations are required. Go to: bpvev.org.
ITN reprises Rockin’ Pianos
Another Rockin’ Pianos event will be held Saturday, April 13, 7-9 p.m., (dinner 5-6:30 p.m.) at the American Legion, Post NoVel 179, 1770 E. Venice Ave. This is a fundraiser for seniors 60+ and adults with disabilities who need transportation the ITN (Independent Transportation Network).
Tickets: $15, call ITN SunCoast at 941-364-7530 or visit: itnsuncoast.org.
