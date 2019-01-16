Suncoast Jazz Concert
The Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors will hold a concert Sunday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota.
The concert, entitled “Big Band Memories,” will include many great arrangements including “And the Angels Sing” made famous by the Benny Goodman Orchestra with trumpeter Harry James. In this presentation, Nancy Carmen will be the vocalist, with Diane Roytz on trumpet.
Tickets are only $5. Call 941-907-4123.
Last chance for book fair author discounts
On Feb. 1, the tent fee increases substantially for tents (table and two chairs) in Blalock Park on Saturday, March 16 — the Eighth Annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival. On the other side of Nassau from the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Triangle Inn, home of Venice Museum & Archives, Blalock Park offers space for more vendors and easier parking for vendors and customers to the festival. Visit: http://venicebookfair.com
‘Hairspray’ at Players
The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will run “Hairspray” Jan. 17 — Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets are $27, $32, and $14 for students. Call 941-365-2494; visit: ThePlayers.org.
Rotary Fine Art/ Craft Fest
The Rotary Fine Art & Craft Festival will be Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds.
