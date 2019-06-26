Medical info session
HarborChase of Venice and Amedisys Home Care, 950 Pinebrook Road, present “How To Get The Most From Your Doctor’s Appointment” Thursday, July 11, 10-11 a.m.
Dr. Jaclyn S. Nadler will conduct this special educational presentation. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited. RSVP for a chance to win a free Bogey’s gift card by calling 941-484-8801.
Movie Night
“Back to the Future” is the fifth movie in CoolToday Park’s Summer Movie Nights Series, presented by Venice Pier Group, set to run Thursday, June 27, 6:30 p.m. at the park in North Port.
Bring the family every 2nd and 4th Thursday all summer long for the fun and nostalgia of a classic drive-in movie theater experience in a modern venue featuring comfortable seating, a variety of concessions, state-of-the-art sound system, and unobstructed views of an 80’ x 40’ high-definition video display. General admission $5 per ticket.
