Imbasciani concert
Mike Imbasciani and his Bluez Rockerz return to Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.
Imbasciani is a guitarist/vocalist out of Charlotte Harbor, playing guitar since age 5.
Tickets are $25 for VAC members; $30 nonmembers; VIP tickets available. To purchase tickets, go to VAC or call 941-485-7136. Visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
ITN offers holiday rides
Thanks to the generosity of our volunteer and paid drivers, ITN Suncoast will be providing rides on and over the upcoming holidays. In the spirit of meeting your transportation needs during this joyous time of year, let ITN know as early as possible if you will need rides around Christmas and New Year’s. Call 941-364-7530 and put in early ride requests.
Selby ‘Lights In Bloom’
The holiday light display at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens runs for 15 select nights (Dec. 20–23, 26–30 and Jan. 1–6) to mark the event’s 15th anniversary. Lights in Bloom will showcase one million lights set in holiday scenes throughout the 15-acre garden, 811 South Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Admission: $20 member; $25 nonmember; ages 5–12 are $7; five and under are free.
“Selby Experience” tickets are $125 adults, $30 ages 4–17, includes reserved parking, early admission, open bar, buffet and holiday desserts. Tickets for Lights in Bloom and for the “Selby Experience” can be purchased at https://selby.org/events/event/lights-in-bloom-2.
Capitol Steps return
The Capitol Steps will return to Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., for six performances — three in December (Dec. 29-31) and three in March (March 3 and 4, includes a 3 p.m. matinee on March 4).
For tickets, call the box office at 941-488-1115; visit: VeniceStage.com.
Sailor Circus holiday show
The Greatest “Little” Show on Earth (Sailor Circus Big Top) will be Under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park Thursday, Dec. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily except 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $15-$30, available through The Circus Arts Conservatory, 941-355-9805. Visit: CircusArts.org.
Bluegrass show
Swinging Bridge and two other Bluegrass bands take the stage at the annual Heartland New Year’s Bluegrass Show Saturday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m. Weekend starts Friday, Dec. 28. Count on lots of Bluegrass jamming and Saturday morning workshops
Camping is free at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., 7 miles north of Arcadia on U.S. Hwy 17.
Admission is $7 each; members are free. Families can join Heartland Bluegrass Association for $25 per year. Call 941-467-2051, email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com; visit: HeartlandBluegrass.org.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, will host the popular Available Cupholders, of Austin, Texas, Friday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., in Bowne’s Lab.
Tickets cost $15-$18; call 941-366-9000 or visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips will be in late January, February and March in the mornings, last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Optional training will be offered in early January.
Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
‘Gentleman’s Guide to Murder’
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is extending “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” now through Jan. 6, in its Gompertz Theatre.
Subscriptions for four shows ($69) and single tickets ($56 to $59) are available by calling FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000 or online at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
