Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 Harbor Drive South, Venice, at 7 p.m.. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Don Jansen, 941-223-1129.
Visit: TamiamiARC.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary serving Venice and beyond, seeks volunteers. Volunteer members augment U.S. Coast Guard missions. The non-military Auxiliary has no law- enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols.
Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 Harbor Drive South, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Barbershop singers sought
The Barbershop Harmony Society has opened its membership up to women and singers of every age, background, gender, race, sexual orientation, political opinion and spiritual belief.
Call Lee Frayer, of Sarasota, music director of Venice Gondolier Barbershop Singers Show Chorus, 941-953-3752.
