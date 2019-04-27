Hurricane Expo
Hurrican Expo will be at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be speakers and vendors. Donate blood with SunCoast Blood Bank and receive a $5 Publix gift card.
Venice Seafood & Music Fest
Venice Seafood & Music Festival returns May 3-5 at Centennial Park: Friday, 4-10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
General admission is free with music by several bands, including Kettle of Fish, Fleetwood Max, Twinkle & Rock. Seafood and arts/craft vendors will be available.
Produced by Paragon Festivals and Venice MainStreet.
Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops
Venice Symphony will perform Patriotic Pops Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) at Cool Today Park, home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training.
There will be great American Standards from film, an Armed Forces medley and Tribute to Veterans with guest vocalist Sgt. 1st Class Randall Wight/U.S. Army Field Band.
Tickets from $15, youth $10. Call 941-413-5000; online at ticketmaster.com (search for Venice Symphony).
Class registration opens at Venice Theatre
Registration is now open for Venice Theatre’s summer adult classes and musical theater experiences for children and teens. Five musical theater sessions and a variety of adult classes are offered. This summer’s offerings give students opportunities to sing, dance, act, and participate in technical theater.
Details are available at Venice Theatre’s box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, in the Education and Outreach Office, Kelly Duyn, at 941-486-8679, or at: venicestage.com.
Kids theater camp
The Players Centre will hold a four-week Musical Theatre Camp for kids ages 8-17 June 3-28 and July 8-Aug. 22. Cost is $500 each, or $900 for both camps. There will be performances for family and friends with tickets priced at $15. Call 941-552-8879 or visit: theplayers.org.
Taste For Twig
The Twig will hold “A Taste For The Twig” fundraiser at The Devyn, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, May 2, 6-9 p.m. There will be food and drinks from several restaurants, live entertainment, and a chance to learn more about Twig’s mission.
Tickets are $75, available through April 25 by phone: 941-220-7958 or at: thetwigcares.com.
