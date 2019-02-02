Bay Indies Cabaret
The Ohio Club and the M.A.N.Y. Club present The Hatley Band, which will play country music, Sunday, Feb. 17, at Bay Indies Hall, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
The Cabaret cost is $9 per person; snacks and soft drinks will be provided.
You can reserve a table for eight only at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 by coming to Indies Hall, 950 Ridgewood Ave., Venice, for tickets. Call 941-412-9389.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Suncoast Concert Band
The Suncoast Concert Band will perform Feb. 10, 3 p.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota.
The concert, “Danse Bachanale,” will feature Jay Bobook’s band arrangement of Saint-Saens ballet sequence from his opera Samson & Delilah, along with highlights from “Beauty and the Beast,” Leroy Anderson’s “Belle Of The Ball,” “Gee, Officer Krupke from West Side Story,” and John Philip Sousa’s “Congress Hall” march.
Tickets are only $5. Call 941-907-4123.
‘Hairspray’ at Players
The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will run “Hairspray” through Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets are $27, $32, and $14 for students. Call 941-365-2494; visit: ThePlayers.org.
Hometown Heroes Banquet
Venice Sunrise Rotary Club (VSRC) will hold a Hometown Heroes Banquet Sunday, Feb. 17, 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd., North Venice, to honor Venice police and firefighters. The public is invited to attend.
Special recognition will go to the Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year. Banquet proceeds will benefit local police and firefighters’ charities and VSRC service projects. Tickets are $75 each, available for purchase online at: VeniceSunriseRotary.org.
KMI history
Larry Humes, of Venice, a 1965 Kentucky Miliary Institute graduate, will talk about KMI history at the William H. Jervey Jr. Library (new Venice Library), 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 1-2 p.m.
Chapter No. 1355 of the International Questers sponsors the free event. For more information, call Sheila Williams, 732-778-8375.
South Venice Yacht Club
South Venice Yacht Club, 4425 Yacht Club Drive, Venice, will hold an Open House Sunday, Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m. All are welcome to come and see what this Yachtless Yacht Club is about. Call Sheri Johnson, 610-453-1385, visit: SVYClub.com.
Harry James & Andrews Sisters tribute
Kim Kollar, Cathy Baudrit, Michele Pruyn and trumpet virtuoso David Pruyn will give a one-day-only (two shows) loving tribute to the performers that provided the soundtrack for America’s Greatest Generation with “The Sounds of Harry James & Andrews Sisters” Monday, Feb. 4, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave.
Tickets: $42. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to attend lunch meetings North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a valuable presentation. Beth Reckord, a Speech-Language Pathologist will explain how to make more meaningful connections with others Feb. 13.
‘Guitar Girls’ held over
Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) extends “Guitar Girls” again. It honors some of the greatest female singer-songwriters and plays through April 14. With energetic performances of songs from music legends like Janis Joplin and June Carter-Cash, audiences call the show “Exceptional” and “The best show I’ve ever seen.”
Purchase tickets: 941-366-9000, or Florida StudioTheatre.org.
Tents available for book fair authors
Tent are still available for a fee (table and 2 chairs) in Blalock Park for Saturday, March 16 — the Eighth Annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival. On the other side of Nassau from the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Triangle Inn, home of Venice Museum & Archives, Blalock Park offers space for more vendors and easier parking for vendors and customers to the festival. Visit: http://venicebookfair.com.
MAC users meet
The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group (EAMUG) will meet Feb. 7, 1:30 p.m., at the new William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. All users of Apple devices are welcome.
The meeting will include a Q & A session for beginners, use of Sticky Notes, Fonts and News, use of the Triple Home Button App, iCloud Notes and iCloud for iOS. For more details, visit: EAMUG.org.
‘Framing the Future’
Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County will hold the annual Framing the Future fundraiser that carries the theme “Hearts and Hammers” Feb. 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, Venice.
For more details, including tickets, making a donation and sponsorship opportunities, call 941-493-6606, ext. 227; or email cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Carnevale Tea
Enjoy Sunday afternoon tea at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail,Venice, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m., and craft your own Carnevale mask. Masks and bling provided. Fundraiser for Venice Heritage. Cost $40 per person. Visit: VeniceHeritage.org for more info or to pay online.
‘Rockin’ Pianos’ fundraiser
Rockin’ Pianos holds a fun-filled night of entertainment in Venice Friday, Feb. 15, 7-9 p.m., at the American Legion, 1770 E. Venice Ave. For an added cost, dinner is available 5-6:30 p.m.; food and drinks are available at the bar all night.
Proceeds will benefit ITN SunCoast, the local, non-profit that provides rides to seniors and those with disabilities when driving is either not practical or safe.
Tickets are $20 ($15 members), available by calling 941-364-7530 or at: ItnSuncoast.org.
Jewish Food Festival
Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), 600 North Auburn Road, Venice, will hold its 25th annual Food Festival and Flea Market Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry and the community is invited.
JCV chefs prepare homemade traditional Jewish delicacies, such as mandel bread, stuffed cabbage, knishes, etc. Blintzes and stacked high corned beef and pastrami sandwiches will be available. A special brisket platter will honor the festival’s silver anniversary.
Limited and handicapped parking is available on site. A free shuttle bus will operate from the Achieve Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard.
For more details, call the JCV office weekdays 8:30-1:30 at 941-484-2022.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. An exception will be the February meeting, which will meet Feb. 28. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
WBTT’s ‘Amen Corner’
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents “Amen Corner” now through March 3, shows at 7:30 p.m. Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505; visit: WestcoastBlackTheatre.org.
‘Better Together 2019’
Gulf Coast Community Foundation will hold its “Better Together” luncheon and conversation with educator, innovator, and activist Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Friday, March 8 at the Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota, 11 — 11:45 a.m. registration; 11:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. lunch, program.
Fee: $75 (includes lunch); prepaid reservations required. To register, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/better-together-2019-dr-freeman-a-hrabowski-iii-tickets-54972751981
Forks & Corks Tasting rescheduled
The Grand Tasting of the Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival, that was set for Jan. 27, has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 5 due to uncertain weather conditions. The rescheduled Grand Tasting will take place at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, as planned (5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota). Details and times are pending. Visit: EatLikeALocal.com, Facebook and Instagram.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips in February and March in the mornings, will last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
Loveland Center fundraiser
The Loveland Center Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, March 11,
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Founders Golf Club, 3800 Golf Hall Drive, Sarasota.
Sponsorships are available. Contact the Office of Philanthropy at 941-218-2984 or philanthropy@lovelandcenter.org.
Loveland Center, Venice, helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: TamiamiARC.org.
