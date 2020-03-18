United Way cancels events
The health and safety of our community is a priority of United Way of South Sarasota County. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, we feel it is in the best interest of our community to postpone our ALICE event on March 20 and our Community Walk on April 4 until further notice. Visit: UWSSC.org
Venice Sports Hall of FameThe Venice Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the Class of 2020. Inductees will be honored at an Oct. 15 banquet. Forms for nominations are available at Bogeys or online at VeniceHighAlumni-florida.com/Sports-Hall-of-Fame-2020.htm. Forms should be emailed to: mickeylawrence701@gmail.com. They can also be mailed to: Mickey Lawrence, 701 Shetland Circle, Nokomis, FL 34275. Nominations must be received by April 30. For more information, contact Lawrence at 941-485-5800.
Learn Sarasota history on a trolley rideSue Blue and her Saturday historic downtown trolley tours are ready to roll. The red trolley leaves at 10 a.m. and returns at noon on March 28 and April 4 from Pioneer Park, 1260 12th St. A ticket to ride is $35 and must be reserved by contacting Linda Garcia at 941-364-9076.
