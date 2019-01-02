World War II airplane tour
In honor of World War II veterans, the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour of the World War II Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator and North American P-51 Mustang will be on display at Venice Municipal Airport, 400 Airport Ave. East, Jan. 31, 2 p.m., to Feb. 3 after 4:30 p.m. operations.
Venice Art Walk
The annual Venice Art Walk will be Thursday, Jan. 3, 5-8 p.m., at 10 unique downtown Venice galleries: Stillpoint Studio, Voila! Gallery, Tangi and Jess, Collectors Gallery and Framery, Pier 22 Home & Gifts, Aura Organic Spa, Grey Fox Gallery, Mary Ericson Fine Paintings, Island Abstracts, and Venice Art Center. Maps available at any gallery.
For more information, call 941-488-3029.
Manatee update
Rehabilitating manatee, Baca, recently had a check-up and South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. West, Bradenton, expects him to be returned to the wild in early February.
Baca was rescued Jan. 9, 2017, from the Banana River in Cocoa Beach after suffering from cold stress, which can lead to pneumonia.
Learn more about Baca and other events at the Museum at: SouthFloridaMuseum.org.
ITN offers holiday rides
Thanks to the generosity of our volunteer and paid drivers, ITN Suncoast will be providing rides on and over the holidays. In the spirit of meeting your transportation needs during this joyous time of year, let ITN know as early as possible if you will need rides around New Year’s. Call 941-364-7530 and put in early ride requests.
Selby ‘Lights In Bloom’
The holiday light display at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens runs for 15 select nights (Jan. 2–6) marking its 15th anniversary.
Lights in Bloom showcases one million lights set in holiday scenes throughout the 15-acre garden, 811 South Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Admission: $20 member; $25 nonmember; ages 5–12 are $7; five and under are free.
“Selby Experience” tickets are $125 adults, $30 ages 4–17, offers reserved parking, early admission, open bar, buffet and holiday desserts. Tickets can be purchased at https://selby.org/events/event/lights-in-bloom-2.
Capitol Steps return
The Capitol Steps will return to Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., for three performances in March (March 3 and 4 and includes a 3 p.m. matinee on March 4).
For tickets, call the box office at 941-488-1115; visit: VeniceStage.com.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, will host the popular Available Cupholders, of Austin, Texas, Friday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., in Bowne’s Lab.
Tickets cost $15-$18; call 941-366-9000 or visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips will be in late January, February and March in the mornings, last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Optional training will be offered in early January.
Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
‘Gentleman’s Guide to Murder’
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is extending “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” now through Jan. 6, in its Gompertz Theatre.
Subscriptions for four shows ($69) and single tickets ($56 to $59) are available by calling FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000 or online at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Imbasciani concert set for Jan. 10
Mike Imbasciani and his Bluez Rockerz return to Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.
Imbasciani is a guitarist/ vocalist out of Charlotte Harbor, playing guitar since age 5.
Tickets are $25 VAC members; $30 nonmembers; VIP tickets available. To purchase tickets, go to VAC or call 941-485-7136. Visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
Venice Symphony
The Venice Symphony will conduct a Strauss, Schumann and Mendelssohn concert Friday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 12, 3:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC), 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Pre-Concert talk sponsored by Bank of America at 2:15 before matinee and 6:15 p.m. before evening concerts, free and open to the public. Tickets are $25-42. Student tickets start at $12.50.
For tickets, go to the VPAC box office.
Tennis fundraiser set for Jan. 12
Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd., Venice, will host the 20th Lessons for Life event benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Saturday, Jan. 12. Tennis clinics set for adults and juniors, tennis pro exhibition, lunch and silent auction with a goal of raising $24,000 to grant wishes of three local children who battle serious illness.
For more details, to sponsor or participate go to: Go.rallyup.com/lessonsforlife
To donate to Make-A-Wish go to: Go.rallyup.com/Checkout/New/160588.
Call Charlie Sandomenico, 941-445-2275 with questions.
‘Hairspray’ at Players
The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will run “Hairspray” Jan. 17 — Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets are $27, $32, and $14 for students. Call 941-365-2494 or visit: ThePlayers.org.
Herman’s Hermits to return
Tickets for next year’s performance of Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone are on sale now at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.
Tickets are $65 for shows on these dates: Sunday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Tennis Ball fundraiser set
Boca Grande Club hold the 11th annual Tennis Ball to benefit Suncoast Humane Society Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m. The Tennis Ball kicks off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament running Jan. 30 through March 6.
Tickets are $125 and include dinner and beverages. Reserve now at Suncoast Humane Society, their three Thrift Stores, and the Boca Grande Club. Online purchases can be made at www.humane.org.
Magic show/dinner fundraiser
The Venetian River Club will hold a fundraising magic show and dinner Jan. 29, 5:30-9 p.m. to benefit The Wildlife Center of Venice, where volunteers rescue and help injured animals. The event includes magician Gary Roberts with magic, prizes and dinner (choose an entree). RSVP to Ivy Smart, 941-484-9647.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Sunday Fun Day
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.