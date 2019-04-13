Parkinson’s EXPO
A Parkinson’s EXPO will be at Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, Florida, Saturday, April 13. Doors open at 8 a.m.; event runs to 3 p.m. A continuing medical education session begins at 7:30 a.m.
Boxing, cycling, facilitated movement and yoga will be featured activities.
Registration is required for the free event, open to the public, which includes lunch, coffee and water. Visit neurochallenge.org.
SWAMI meets
South West Area Music Industry (of Florida), SWAMI, will host special guest Dr. Pete Carney at the Monday, April 15, 6:30 p.m. meeting. Alex Masella, pianist/composer, will open the event.
This award-winning classical and jazz saxophonist is director of jazz studies at State College of Florida. He will present original research, music and interviews with the musicians of Radiohead, that led to his dissertation on the evolution of “The last great rock band.”
SWAMI members, anyone involved in the music business, and fans, will meet at Sarasota Event Center, Beneva Road. Call Wagner DeJong, 414-975-5023 or visit: swamimusicfl.com and Facebook.
Seniors Lunch & Learn
Seniors Blue Book University presents “Aging In Place — How To Stay Independent In Your Home” Monday, April 15 at Towers of Venice, 2921 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. as we explore services that are available to our aging population.
Event is free but RSVP is required by calling 941-350-3631.
Taste For Twig
The Twig will hold “A Taste For The Twig” fundraiser at The Devyn, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, May 2, 6-9 p.m. There will be food and drinks from several restaurants, live entertainment, and a chance to learn more about Twig’s mission.
Tickets are $75, available through April 25 by phone: 941-220-7958 or at: thetwigcares.com.
Friends of Poor Walk
A fundraiser to help families with rent and basic needs will be held Saturday, April 13, at Epiphany Cathedral, 224 Harbor Drive N., Venice, starting at 8:45 a.m. (registration), sponsored by St. Vincent dePaul, Epiphany Cathedral, and Our Lady of Lourdes Conference. Call 941-493-2027.
Donate by check to 1301 Center Road, Venice, 34292 or at: svdpvenicefl.org.
