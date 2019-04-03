Billy Marcos Trio
South County Jazz Club presents the Billy Marcus Trio, Wednesday, April 3, 7-9 p.m. (doors open at 6:30), at Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave S., Venice, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman.
Tickets are: $25, member, $30 VIP member; $35 nonmember, $45 VIP nonmember, available at the, or call 941-485-7136. Visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Reel Talk student film contest
The first annual REEL TALK Student PSA Film Contest public screening will be Saturday, April 6, 2-4 p.m. at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, in conjunction with the Sarasota Film Festival (SFF).
REEL TALK guides students using social and digital media to leave a positive digital legacy and is brought to life by the SFF and Sarasota County Schools (SCS). SCS will host the public screening.
Entry is free for students and school district personnel (with district ID); other adult attendees pay $10. Attendees can vote LIVE for a fan-favorite that will receive the People’s Choice Award. After the contest, all submitted student PSAs will be featured on ABC7, WWSB broadcast and digital outputs. Visit: sarasotafilmfestival.com.
CarFit for seniors
State College of Florida’s (SCF) Occupational Therapy Assistant Program and the South Bay Occupational Therapy Forum will host CarFit check-ups Sunday, April 14, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in parking lot D, SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W.
The event is free and open to senior drivers by appointment, which will take about 20 minutes. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Elena at CarFitSCF@gmail.com or 941-681-0076.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.