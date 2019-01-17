620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. The 11 a.m. program will include the election of officers and board directors, followed by a red tide panel discussion. Speakers are: Andy Mele — Suncoast Waterkeeper (Suncoastwaterkeeper.com); Carol Leonard — Coastal Wildlife Club (CoastalWildlifeClub.org); Dawn Champiny — Hands Along the Water; and Fred Fraize — Venice City Council, retired. Call 941-275-3244; visit: VeniceDemocrats.com.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips in late January, February and March in the mornings, will last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
Spaghetti dinner
South Venice Yacht Club, 4425 Yacht Club Drive, Venice, will hold its second annual Spaghetti Dinner Wednesday, Jan. 23, 4-8 p.m. The cost is $12.50. To reserve, call Diana at 941-408-9455. The public is invited.
Enjoy our yachtless yacht club and see what we have to offer in way of friendship and kayaking and more.
Tennis Ball fundraiser set
Boca Grande Club holds the 11th annual Tennis Ball to benefit Suncoast Humane Society Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m. Tennis Ball kicks off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tourney running Jan. 30 through March 6.
Tickets are $125 and include dinner and beverages. Reserve at Suncoast Humane Society, their three Thrift Stores, and the Boca Grande Club. Online purchases can be made at www.humane.org.
Magic show/dinner fundraiser
The Venetian River Club will hold a fundraising magic show and dinner Jan. 29, 5:30-9 p.m. to benefit The Wildlife Center of Venice, where volunteers rescue and help injured animals. The event includes magician Gary Roberts with magic, prizes and dinner (choose an entree). RSVP to Ivy Smart, 941-484-9657.
World War II airplane tour
In honor of World War II veterans, the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour of the World War II Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator and North American P-51 Mustang will be on display at Venice Municipal Airport, 400 Airport Ave. East, Jan. 31, 2 p.m., to Feb. 3 after 4:30 p.m. operations.
Harry James & Andrews Sisters tribute
Kim Kollar, Cathy Baudrit, Michele Pruyn and trumpet virtuoso David Pruyn will give a one-day-only (two shows) loving tribute to the performers that provided the soundtrack for America’s Greatest Generation with “The Sounds of Harry James & Andrews Sisters” Monday, Feb. 4, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave.
Tickets: $42. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
‘Framing the Future’
Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County will hold the annual Framing the Future fundraiser that carries the theme “Hearts and Hammers” Feb. 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, Venice.
For more details, including tickets, making a donation and sponsorship opportunities, call 941-493-6606, ext. 227; or email cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Loveland Center fundraiser
The Loveland Center Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, March 11,
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Founders Golf Club, 3800 Golf Hall Drive, Sarasota.
Sponsorships are available. Contact the Office of Philanthropy at 941-218-2984 or philanthropy@lovelandcenter.org.
Loveland Center, Venice, helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
