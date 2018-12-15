Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour kicks off Dec. 18 and will appear at these local venues: Tampa Theater, 711 N. Franklin St., Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m. Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Venice Symphony
The Venice Symphony will conduct a Holiday Pops concert Saturday, Dec. 15, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC), 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Pre-Concert talk sponsored by Bank of America at 2:15 before matinee and 6:15 p.m. before evening concerts, free and open to the public.
Tickets are $25-42. Student tickets start at $12.50. For tickets, go to the VPAC box office.
Theater volunteer job fair
Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., will hold a Production Volunteer Job Fair, Saturday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. in the MainStage auditorium.
Volunteers eager to be “in show business” will be able to talk with the heads of the scenery, electric, lighting, sound, and backstage show crews, and costume shop. A tour of these specialties and a description of the volunteer opportunities will be presented.
Operetta at VPAC
Venice Institute for Performing Arts and Sarasota Opera present “An Afternoon of Operetta” Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., as Sarasota Opera embarks in its 60th Diamond Anniversary Season.
Performers Ben Gulley, Hanna Brammer and Sean Anderson will take you to an European journey in this recital of Operetta favorites from Viennese and French Operetta with piano accompaniment.
Tickets are: $11 to $46. With your ticket, you’ll get a free $10 gift card to your next show at VPAC. Call the box office Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or visit: VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
Free children’s book event
Children’s author Linda Schell and the Venice Farmers Market will host a Children’s Discussion and Book Give-Away event Saturday, Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m., located at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The first 50 children will receive a free original book (one per family) titled “Come Along With Me.” A travel log about St. Petersburg, Russia inspired the author’s first fantasy-adventure book.
Contact Lee Perron via email: info@thevenicefarmersmarket.org, phone 941-445-9202, or visit: www.thevenicefarmersmarket.org.
ITN offers holiday rides
Thanks to the generosity of our volunteer and paid drivers, ITN Suncoast will be providing rides on and over the upcoming holidays. In the spirit of meeting your transportation needs during this joyous time of year, let ITN know as early as possible if you will need rides around Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. Call 941-364-7530 and put in early ride requests.
Breakfast with Santa, Newtown
Sarasota County Parks & Recreation invites children aged 12 and under to the 14th annual Breakfast with Santa 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at Newtown Estates Park. The free event features a breakfast buffet, music, toy giveaway, holiday crafts, a gift raffle and a visit from Santa Claus.
The county is accepting donations of unwrapped toys at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., and Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. Call 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Suncoast Band’s holiday concert
Suncoast Concert Band will present a Christmas concert Sunday Dec. 16, 3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota.
“‘Tis The Season” will feature Christmas music, including “Gesu Bambino,” “Angels We Have Heard On High,” the French carol “C’est Noel,” and more and an audience “Christmas Sing-A-Long,” ending with Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival.”
Tickets are $5. Call 941-907-4123 for ticket information and availability.
Selby ‘Lights In Bloom’
The holiday light display at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens runs for 15 select nights (Dec. 20-23, 26-30 and Jan. 1–6) to mark the event’s 15th anniversary. Lights in Bloom will showcase one million lights set in holiday scenes throughout the 15-acre garden, 811 South Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Admission: $20 member; $25 nonmember; ages 5-12 are $7; five and under are free.
“Selby Experience” tickets are $125 adults, $30 ages 4-17, includes reserved parking, early admission, open bar, buffet and holiday desserts. Tickets for Lights in Bloom and for the “Selby Experience” can be purchased at https://selby.org/events/event/lights-in-bloom-2.
Sailor Circus holiday show
The Greatest “Little” Show on Earth (Sailor Circus Big Top) will be Under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park Thursday, Dec. 27-Sunday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. daily except 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $15-$30, available through The Circus Arts Conservatory, 941-355-9805. Visit: CircusArts.org.
Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips will be in late January, February and March in the mornings, last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Optional training will be offered in early January.
Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
‘Gentleman’s Guide to Murder’
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is extending “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” now through Jan. 6, in its Gompertz Theatre.
Subscriptions for four shows ($69) and single tickets ($56 to $59) are available by calling FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000 or online at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Tennis fundraiser
Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd., Venice, will host the 20th Lessons for Life event benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Saturday, Jan. 12. Tennis clinics set for adults and juniors, tennis pro exhibition, lunch and silent auction with a goal of raising $24,000 to grant wishes of three local children who battle serious illness.
For more details, to sponsor or participate go to: Go.rallyup.com/lessonsforlife
To donate to Make-A-Wish go to: Go.rallyup.com/Checkout/New/160588.
Call Charlie Sandomenico, 941-445-2275 with questions.
Herman’s Hermits to return
Tickets for next year’s performance of Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone are on sale now at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.
Tickets are $65 for shows on these dates: Sunday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Tennis Ball fundraiser set
Boca Grande Club hold the 11th annual Tennis Ball to benefit Suncoast Humane Society Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m. The Tennis Ball kicks off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament running Jan. 30 through March 6.
Tickets are $125 and include dinner and beverages. Reserve now at Suncoast Humane Society, their three Thrift Stores, and the Boca Grande Club. Online purchases can be made at www.humane.org.
