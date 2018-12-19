Venice Symphony
The Venice Symphony will conduct a Strauss, Schumann and Mendelssohn concert Friday, Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 12, 3:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC), 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Pre-Concert talk sponsored by Bank of America at 2:15 before matinee and 6:15 p.m. before evening concerts, free and open to the public. Tickets are $25-42. Student tickets start at $12.50. For tickets, go to the VPAC box office.
Tennis fundraiser
Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd., Venice, will host the 20th Lessons for Life event benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Saturday, Jan. 12. Tennis clinics set for adults and juniors, tennis pro exhibition, lunch and silent auction with a goal of raising $24,000 to grant wishes of three local children who battle serious illness.
For more details, to sponsor or participate go to: Go.rallyup.com/lessonsforlife
To donate to Make-A-Wish go to: Go.rallyup.com/Checkout/New/160588.
Call Charlie Sandomenico, 941-445-2275 with questions.
Herman’s Hermits to return
Tickets for next year’s performance of Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone are on sale now at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.
Tickets are $65 for shows on these dates: Sunday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Tennis Ball fundraiser set
Boca Grande Club hold the 11th annual Tennis Ball to benefit Suncoast Humane Society Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m. The Tennis Ball kicks off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament running Jan. 30 through March 6.
Tickets are $125 and include dinner and beverages. Reserve now at Suncoast Humane Society, their three Thrift Stores, and the Boca Grande Club.
Online purchases can be made at www.humane.org.
Magic show/dinner fundraiser
The Venetian River Club will hold a fundraising magic show and dinner Jan. 29, 5:30-9 p.m. to benefit The Wildlife Center of Venice, where volunteers rescue and help injured animals. The event includes magician Gary Roberts with magic, prizes and dinner (choose an entree). RSVP to Ivy Smart, 941-484-9647.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday Fun Day
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance or for more information.
