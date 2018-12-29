Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. In addition to normal hours, seasonal Saturday hours run from October through April (11a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month).
Peace Pole Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice will hire a warehouse processor and needs volunteers in Venice and North Port. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups; sort and process donated items.
Contact Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529 or North Port ReStore 941-564-6307.
Lifeguard hours
Sarasota County announced beach lifeguard operational hours on all guarded beaches from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Sarasota County’s guarded beaches are Lido Beach, Siesta Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach and Manasota Beach.
For more information, call Sarasota County contact center, 941-861-5000; visit: SCGov.net.
‘Buddy Holly’ returns 2019
“Buddy Returns” to Venice March 17 and 18, 2019 for three performances at Venice Theatre, 149 W. Tampa Ave. – Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m.; Monday, March 18 at 3 p.m. and at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information, call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
YMCA offers free swim lessons
Sarasota YMCA offers free swim lessons for up to 50 area children who would not otherwise be able to afford program fees.
The program is available for children ages 3-12, providing two lessons weekly for four weeks at both the Frank G. Berlin, Sr. and Evalyn Sadlier Jones branches of the YMCA in Sarasota.
For more details, call 941-951-2916 or visit: SarasotaYmca.org.
