The Nutcracker at VPAC
Sarasota Cuban Ballet School at Venice Performing Arts Center, Venice Institute for Performing Arts, will present The Nutcracker Dec. 8, 7 p.m., and Dec. 9, 2 p.m. at VPAC, 1 Indian Ave.
After the Sunday performance, visit with Clara; enjoy cookies, hot cocoa or chocolate milk; decorate holiday ornaments; take photos with Clara. All Faiths Food Bank volunteers will accept non-perishable food donations at both performances. Call the box office, 941-218-3779; visit: VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
Breakfast with Santa, Newtown
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources invites children aged 12 and under to the 14th annual Breakfast with Santa 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at Newtown Estates Park. This free event features a breakfast buffet, holiday music, toy giveaway, holiday crafts, a gift raffle and a visit from Santa Claus.
Sarasota County is also accepting donations of unwrapped toys in Venice at: Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., and Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. Call 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips will be in late January, February and March in the mornings and last about two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Optional training will be offered in early January.
If you are interested in participating in this project, contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
Holiday events
Holiday Tree Lighting, Saturday, Dec. 8, 5 p.m.,West Blalock Park.
Chanukah Klezmer Festival, Sunday, Dec. 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Centennial Park.
