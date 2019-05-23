Hearing loss group meets

The HLAA Sarasota/Manatee Chapter meets at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. Lunch & Learn ($5 for lunch or bring your own).

Members and guests are always welcome; no RSVP required. Visit: hlas.org.

Venice Museum hours

Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The museum will be closed from May 20 through June 16 so that new windows and doors can be installed on the 1927 structure. The museum will reopen on June 17 at 10 a.m.

