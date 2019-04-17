Free outdoor concert
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s music department ends its 2018-19 season with an outdoor concert featuring choral and instrumental selections at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Performance Pavilion at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. The concert is free and open to the public. Seating is provided. Attendees may bring chairs or blankets, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Free nursing program info
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) has scheduled free information sessions on its two-year Associate in Science in Nursing/Registered Nurse (RN) program. Prospective students also can learn about the traditional approach, the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to RN transition approach, the “BSNin4” option, program admission requirements, application deadlines and what to expect upon acceptance to these programs.
For more information, contact Julie Darner at DarnerJ@SCF.edu, 941-752-5538, or visit: scf.edu/nursing.
Easter Eggstravaganza
The annual Easter Eggstravaganza will be at Centennial Park Saturday, April 20, starting at 9:30 a.m. with the Easter Bunny leading children in song and dance.
The Easter Egg Hunt, with many treats and prizes, starts at 10 a.m., by age groups: 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; and 7 & up. Bring your own basket to fill. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Presenters are: Edible Gifts & Treats, Premier Community Bank, Venice MainStreet, Venice Lions Club, and The Warehouse of Venice.
SPARCC luncheon
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) Auxiliary is hosting a luncheon Wednesday, April 17, 10 a.m., at Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club at Palmer Ranch, 8801 Stoneybrook Blvd, Sarasota 34238.
The event celebrates the success of fundraisers and SPARCC’s impact. SPARCC Auxiliary President Linda Bergen will be honored. Incoming officers and board members will be welcomed.
Cost: $50, available at: sparcc.net.
