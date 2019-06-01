Friendship Center event

Venice Friendship Center will hold a “Sunset Party” Friday, June 7, 6-9 p.m. Music and dancing will be provided by Johnny D and Chuckie, food provided and drinks available at $1-$3 each. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration and payment is required in advance and can be handled via credit card by calling 941-584-0052.

Call to artists

On behalf of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Venice Art Center invites you to submit an entry for the cover image of the 2019-2020 Annual Arts and Culture Guide.

To be considered, your art must represent the vibrant arts and culture scene of the area. Email images as an attachment or link to communications@sarasotaarts.org by July 1. For more details, visit: sarasotaarts.org.

Project 1Voice

play reading

As part of the international Project1Voice/1Play/1Day international play reading effort, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present a reading of “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Education & Outreach Building near WBTT’s theater (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). This is the fourth year that WBTT has participated in Project1VOICE, which revives and reintroduces neglected, forgotten and/or underappreciated seminal works by black playwrights.

Tickets are $17 (includes $2 ticketing fee). Call the box office, 941-366-1505.

Savor Sarasota

The Savor Sarasota restaurant week runs June 1 to June 14, when dozens of restaurants feature prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for just $16 and $32 per person. Many Venice-area restaurants participate. Go to visitsarasota.com/savorsarasota for more information.

