Friendship Center event
Venice Friendship Center will hold a “Sunset Party” Friday, June 7, 6-9 p.m. Music and dancing will be provided by Johnny D and Chuckie, food provided and drinks available at $1-$3 each. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration and payment is required in advance and can be handled via credit card by calling 941-584-0052.
Call to artists
On behalf of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Venice Art Center invites you to submit an entry for the cover image of the 2019-2020 Annual Arts and Culture Guide.
To be considered, your art must represent the vibrant arts and culture scene of the area. Email images as an attachment or link to communications@sarasotaarts.org by July 1. For more details, visit: sarasotaarts.org.
Project 1Voice
play reading
As part of the international Project1Voice/1Play/1Day international play reading effort, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present a reading of “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Education & Outreach Building near WBTT’s theater (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). This is the fourth year that WBTT has participated in Project1VOICE, which revives and reintroduces neglected, forgotten and/or underappreciated seminal works by black playwrights.
Tickets are $17 (includes $2 ticketing fee). Call the box office, 941-366-1505.
Savor Sarasota
The Savor Sarasota restaurant week runs June 1 to June 14, when dozens of restaurants feature prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for just $16 and $32 per person. Many Venice-area restaurants participate. Go to visitsarasota.com/savorsarasota for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.