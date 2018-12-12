Child Protection Center benefit
The annual Men, Whiskey & Watches will be Thursday, Dec. 13, 6-9 p.m., featuring whiskey tasting, luxury watches, premium cigars, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds will support Child Protection Center’s mission in the prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse. The event is not just for men and is not just whiskey.
General admission tickets are $175: open bar, whiskey tasting, cocktail and cigar sampling, and food from local restaurants.
This year’s giveaway is a 2018 Jeep Renegade, courtesy of Douglas Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram. Only 300 tickets are available for a separate fee; you do not need to be present to win. Visit: www.menwhiskey watches.com.
Breakfast with Santa, Newtown
Sarasota County Parks & Recreation invites children aged 12 and under to the 14th annual Breakfast with Santa 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at Newtown Estates Park. The free event features a breakfast buffet, music, toy giveaway, holiday crafts, a gift raffle and a visit from Santa Claus.
The county is accepting donations of unwrapped toys at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., and Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd. Call 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Free children’s book event
Children’s author Linda Schell and the Venice Farmers Market will host a Children’s Discussion and Book Give-Away event Saturday, Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m., located at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The first 50 children will receive a free original book (one per family) titled “Come Along With Me.” A travel log about St. Petersburg, Russia inspired her to write her first fantasy-adventure book.
For more details, contact Lee Perron via e-mail: info@thevenicefarmersmarket.org, phone 941-445-9202, or visit: www.thevenicefarmersmarket.org.
Beach Towel Art Show
A Beach Towel Art Show by David Griffin will be at Venice Art Center, Actman-Vogt Solo Exhibition, 390 S. Nokomis, Ave, now through Friday, Dec. 14.
