VHS Band fundraiser
Drive a new Ford for 15 minutes to help the VHS band raise money in a Drive4urschool fundraiser Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. in the VPAC parking lot. The public (age 18 and over) is invited. The band receives $20 for each test drive. Only one driver per household.
Respond by email to charmsemail sender@charmsmusic.com with a yes or no, so we will know how many to expect.
