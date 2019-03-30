Billy Marcos Trio
South County Jazz Club presents the Billy Marcus Trio, Wednesday, April 3, 7-9 p.m. (doors open at 6:30), at Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave S., Venice, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman.
Tickets are: $25, member, $30 VIP member; $35 nonmember, $45 VIP nonmember, available at the, or call 941-485-7136. Visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Suncoast Concert Band
The Suncoast Concert Band will perform Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61 St., Sarasota. Its program, titled “Pomp and Circumstance” will include Saint Saens dramatic “Marche Militaire Francaise,” Edward Elgar’s familiar “Pomp and Circumstance,” and an exciting arrangement of Richard Rodger’s “Oklahoma.”
Tickets are only $5 at the door. Call 941-907-4123.
Blue Ties & Butterflies
A Blue Ties & Butterflies fundraising event will be Wednesday, April 10, 6 to 9 p.m., at Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. This signature event is beautifully designed to build awareness about Child Protection Center’s mission, in Sarasota County, in the prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse.
Join us this year for an impactful evening, complete with an incredible live auction. Registration ends on Friday, April 5.
Individual tickets are $200. Sponsorship tickets are noted at: cpcsarasota.org/events.
