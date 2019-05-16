Doggie events
Doggie Tales will be at Osprey Library May 18, 10 a.m.; William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., May 20, 3:30 p.m.; and Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, May 21, 3:30 p.m. Children read with pet therapy dogs.
Dog About Town will be at Petco, 1651 U.S. Bypass South, Venice, May 31, 1-3 p.m., to meet an adoptable pet.
Musicians meet
SWAMI (South West Area Music Industry) returns to Venice May 20, 6:30 p.m., at Hotel Venezia, 425 US Hwy. 41 Bypass.
Featured topic: "5 Things you can do RIGHT NOW to Improve your Music Career" to benefit all involved in the local music business. Young Venice-area musician, Brek Milo, will perform original tunes and open the networking meeting that is open to everyone. particularly those involved in local music.
Fee: free to SWAMI members, $5 nonmembers. Invite a musician. Food and beverages are available during the meeting.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Upcoming downtown events
The annual Venice Brew Bash returns to Centennial Park in downtown Venice Saturday, May 25, 3-7 p.m. In June, the annual Downtown Craft Festival returns to Miami Avenue Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Go to: visitvenicefl.org.
'Kids Art Camp'
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, will hold four sessions of a Kids Art Camp, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman. Session 1: June 3-13; Session 2: June 17-27; Session 3: July 8-18; Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1. There will also be Mix-it up Fridays, listed separately.
For more information, call 941-485-7136; visit: veniceartcenter.com.
Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops
Venice Symphony will perform Patriotic Pops Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) at Cool Today Park, home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training.
There will be great American Standards from film, an Armed Forces medley and Tribute to Veterans with guest vocalist Sgt. 1st Class Randall Wight/U.S. Army Field Band.
Tickets from $15, youth $10. Call 941-413-5000; online at ticketmaster.com (search for Venice Symphony).
'Kids Night Out'
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., will hold “Kids Night Out” event on four nights this summer when kids will bring a snack and enjoy a creative evening. Parents will be on their own.
Dates: May 30, tie dye; June 30, watercolor, salt/oil pastel; July 9, night lighthouse; Aug. 8, full body self portrait.
Cost: $30 member; $35 nonmember. To sign up, call VAC, 941-485- 7136.
Kids theater camp
The Players Centre will hold a four-week Musical Theatre Camp for kids ages 8-17 June 3-28 and July 8-Aug. 22. Cost is $500 each, or $900 for both camps. There will be performances for family and friends with tickets priced at $15. Call 941-552-8879 or visit: theplayers.org.
Class registration opens at Venice Theatre
Registration is now open for Venice Theatre’s summer adult classes and musical theater experiences for children and teens. Five musical theater sessions and a variety of adult classes are offered. This summer's offerings give students opportunities to sing, dance, act, and participate in technical theater.
Details are available at Venice Theatre’s box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, in the Education and Outreach Office, Kelly Duyn, at 941-486-8679, or at: venicestage.com.
Bookstore volunteers needed
Do you have two hours a week to greet patrons in the new Friends Bookstore in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library? If you have a little bookstore, retail, or library experience, love to work with people and live to read, contact Friends Director Camille Cline at admin@venicefriends.org.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library every Monday, from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a social chess club, open to all – beginner to expert.
Call Steve at 248-854-9801 with any questions.
TWIG donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
We accept clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new”; clean, freshly washed; less than two years old; free of tears, stains or rips; on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Chalk Festival
The 2019 Chalk Festival will be Nov. 15-18 at the Venice Airport fairground. We are seeking volunteers for the event; join-us/volunteer to sign up for a desired position. Visit: chalkfestival.org.
Men's tennis
Venice, North Port, Englewood-area men's tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. Community must have two or more courts to host competition. Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email john at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com
.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The museum will be closed from May 20 through June 16 so that new windows and doors can be installed on the 1927 structure. The museum will reopen on June 17 at 10 a.m.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: tamiamiarc.org.
