Plant Sale
Venice Area Garden Club (VAGC) will have a Plant Sale and Garden Shop during its Home Tour Friday, March 8 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) at 424 Gulf St. (Home #6) on the island of Venice. Tickets are not required for the Plant Sale, which is one of the largest plant sales in Venice.
You will find many potted and bare root plants, shrubs, herbs, hanging plants, and mounted bromeliads. Pots, plants and gift certificates will be raffled. Certified Master Gardeners will be on hand. The Garden Shop will have gardening supplies and tools.
Proceeds go to VAGC’s scholarship fund and city of Venice beautification projects.
Frankie Valli Tribute
“Let’s Hang On! Frankie Valli Tribute Show” will include 10 seasoned entertainers preserving the music and style of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. and Monday, March 11 at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave. The show also pays tribute to the Broadway show, The Jersey Boys.
Tickets: $42. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Macintosh User Group
Englewood Macintosh User Group (EAMUG) will meet at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the next two months: March 7 and April 4, rather than its usual time the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library.
The March meeting will feature presentations on iCloud accounts by Tom Vandenberg, fonts by Carl Schwartz, with Q&A. If time allows Carl Gaites will demo a way to stop email spam.
EAMUG meetings are free and open to users of Apple devices who want to improve their skill on a Mac Computer, iPhone, iPod or iPad. Visit: eamug.org.
Gatlin Brothers to perform
The Gatlin Brothers: – Larry, Steve & Rudy – will perform country music Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Tickets: Start at $50; purchase via phone, online, or in-person. Purchase 10 or more tickets and receive a special group rate. Available at: VPAC box office: 941-218-3779, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or at: veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Downtown Art Classic
The 18th annual Downtown Venice Art Classic, a Howard Alan art show, will be Saturday & Sunday, March 2 and 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on West Venice Avenue. Call 561-746-6615; visit: artfestival.com.
Showtime Benefit
The Showtime Benefit’s annual variety show at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., downtown Venice, is Saturday, March 2 at 3 p.m. and will be filled with local talent. Proceeds from a portion of ticket sales, a 50/50 raffle and donations will go to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Tickets are $22, available at Venice Theatre. Call the box office, 941 488-1115, venicestage.com.
Nautical Swap Meet
South Venice Yacht Club, 4425 Yacht Club Drive, South Venice, will hold a swap meet and open house Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with food and music.
Bring nautical gear to sell, swap, donate, such as kayaks, small boats, electronics, fishing gear, and boating accessories for a suggested donation. Or just come by to check out the club. Email Connie Anderson at conniesvyc@gmail.com to reserve a space today and receive a reservation form. Call or text Connie at 503-329-6439.
Tappercise Benefit
Tappercise dancers of Venice, Sarasota and Englewood will perform a benefit show for Tidewell Hospice for the last time March 2 at Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., 7 p.m. Then open dancing from 8 to 9:30 p.m. with “Twice as Nice.”
Tickets are $15 now, or $18 at the door. Proceeds go to Tidewell Hospice. Tappercise will be available for road shows at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and small communities, but no big public shows after this. Call Sharon de Marc at 941-408-0019.
Buchan Airport Fly-In
The 13th Annual Buchan Airport Fly-In will be Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m.-noon, at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Free admission; donations accepted. Aircraft will be displayed, including aintique, experimental and aerobatic.
French Artisan chefs will provide food for the fundraiser breakfast costing $6. A portion of proceeds have gone to scholarships for Venice and Lemon Bay high school students.
Call Bill Bond, 941-475-4854, or email billandtinabond@yahoo.com.
Cuban Ballet
Sarasota Cuban Ballet School will perform a Spring Ballet Extravaganza Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
SCBS is one of the few schools in the U.S. specializing in the Cuban training style, which is renowned for its athleticism, passion, and grace.
Tickets start at $14 (group rate with 10 or more tickets purchased). Purchase via phone (941-218-3779), in-person (at VPAC), or online: veniceperformingartscenter.com.
WBTT’s ‘Amen Corner’
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents “Amen Corner” through March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505; visit: westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Mardi Gras
Venice MainStreet will hold a Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Crawl Tuesday, March 5, 5-8 p.m. with several bands playing in 24 downtown locations. Go to: visitvenicefl.org.
Grandparenting Conference
John Stonestreet, president of Colson Center for Christian Worldview and co-host of Breakpoint, will speak on grandparenting Tuesday, March 5, 7-9 p.m., at New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail, South, Venice.
Cost: $15 per individual; $25 per couple. Registration includes a complimentary copy of “A Practical Guide to Culture: Helping the Next Generation Navigate Today’s World.”
RSVP to Jeff Rogers at 616-450-5117 or: jrogers@colsoncenter.org or online at: newlifevenice.org.
‘Better Together 2019’
Gulf Coast Community Foundation will hold its “Better Together” luncheon featuring educator, innovator, and activist Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Friday, March 8 at the Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota, 11 — 11:45 a.m. registration; 11:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. lunch, program.
Fee: $75 (includes lunch); prepaid reservation required. Register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/better-together-2019-dr-freeman-a-hrabowski-iii-tickets-54972751981
Men’s Tennis
Venice, North Port, Englewood-area men’s tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. Community must have two or more courts to host competition.
Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Loveland Center fundraiser
The Loveland Center Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Founders Golf Club, 3800 Golf Hall Drive, Sarasota.
Sponsorships are available. Contact the Office of Philanthropy at 941-218-2984 or philanthropy@lovelandcenter.org.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
Libraries, Orioles encourage reading
Sarasota County and the Baltimore Orioles encourage youth literacy and foster a love of reading with a Big League Reader program. Children who sign up at a county library and read three or more books during March earn a free reserved grandstand ticket to the Orioles Spring Training game at Ed Smith Stadium March 24.
Libraries include: Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., 941-861-1260; William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., 941-861-1330; and Osprey Library at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 941-918-4037.
Tents available for book fair authors
Tents are still available for a fee (table and 2 chairs) in Blalock Park for Saturday, March 16 — the Eighth Annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival. On the other side of Nassau from the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Triangle Inn, home of Venice Museum & Archives, Blalock Park offers space for more vendors and easier parking for vendors and customers to the festival. Visit: http://venicebookfair.com.
Ladies of Venice Shrine fashion show
The Ladies of the Venice Shrine fashion show will be Wednesday, March 20, 11 a.m. social hour, noon lunch at Hotel Venezia. Proceeds will benefit Shriners’ Hospitals.
Tickets are $30 each. Reserve by March 10 to Ruth, 941-493-4097.
Free Tax Prep
AARP Free Tax Preparation is held at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice through April 11 as follows: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Free tax preparation assistance for all ages. No appointments, first-come, first-served. Bring last year’s taxes with you.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email john at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation.
Sunrise beach walks return
Sunrise beach walks return to Siesta and Nokomis beaches Wednesdays through March 27. Pay a registration $5 fee to receive an event T-shirt and punch card. Check-in before or after a minimum one-mile walk to have your card punched between 8-9:30 a.m.
Siesta Beach walkers register and check in at the main pavilion, 948 Beach Road. Nokomis Beach walkers register and check in at the plaza classroom, 100 Casey Key Road. After completing four walks, receive a goody bag.
Call Sarasota County Contact Center, 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips in March in the mornings, will last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
‘Curious Incident’ play extended
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” has been extended through March 24 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre, located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets prices range from $29-$59 and can be purchased by phone at 941-366-9000 or online at floridastudiotheatre.org.
‘Guitar Girls’ held over
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) extends “Guitar Girls (honors female singer-songwriters) through April 14.” See energetic performances of songs from music legends like Janis Joplin and June Carter-Cash.
Purchase tickets by phone, 941-366-9000, or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: tamiamiarc.org.
Forks & Corks Tasting rescheduled
The Grand Tasting of the Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival, that was set for Jan. 27, has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 5 due to uncertain weather conditions. The Grand Tasting will take place at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, as planned (5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota). Details and times are pending. Visit: eatlikealocal.com, Facebook and Instagram.
