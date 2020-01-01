Chorus returns to Venice
Venetian Harmony Chorus is coming back to Venice for its rehearsal site. Rehearsals will still be Monday nights from 6:30 until 9 p.m. The new location starting Jan. 6. is 2390 Seaboard Ave. Ladies who are interested in barbershop singing should visit these Monday rehearsals and see what it is all about.
Women’s Resource Center classesWomen’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice. For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Pickleball here Pickleball is at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., beginner; 5-8 p.m. open play/social play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call: 941-861-5000.g.
Venice Farmers MarketThe weekly Venice Farmers Market takes place each Saturday morning at Avenue des Parques next to Venice City Hall. Local farmers, fishermen, bakers, craftsmen, artists and others sell their wares. It’s a weekly celebration of the best of Venice where you can get fresh seasonal Florida fruits and vegetables direct from the growers.
Tin Can Sailors meetTin Can Sailors meet at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of every month at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. All Tin Can Sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Merle Garman at 941-408-9704 or mgjr1960@gmail.co.
Walking club has a new meeting spotThe Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at Volunteer Park near Publix on the island of Venice and completes up to a 2.5 mile walk along Venetian Waterway. Click on “where we meet” at VeniceWalkabout.org.
Venice ChoraleThe Venice Chorale provides music education and performance opportunities to singers from fourth grade to post-retirement, and three concerts of premier choral music at the Venice Performing Arts Center every season, building community through love
Tickets are $20-$25, $5 for students, available online at TheVeniceChorale.org, or at the VPAC box office, in person or by calling 941-218-3779 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Group discounts are available.
Learn Sarasota History on a Trolley RideSue Blue and her Saturday morning historic downtown trolley tours are ready to roll. The red trolley leaves Pioneer Park, 1260 12th St., at 10 a.m. and returns at noon. Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 8 and 22, March 14 and 28 and April 4. A ticket to ride is $35. You must reserve by contacting Linda Garcia at 941-364-9076.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.