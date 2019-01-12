South Korean Children’s Choir
The South Korean Children’s Choir will perform Saturday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC) (full concert), 1475 Center Road, 941-493-7504; and again Sunday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m., CUMC Worship services.
Venice Symphony
The Venice Symphony will conduct a Strauss, Schumann and Mendelssohn concert Saturday, Jan. 12, 3:30 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC), 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Pre-Concert talk sponsored by Bank of America at 2:15 before matinee and 6:15 p.m. before evening concerts, free and open to the public. Tickets are $25-42. Student tickets start at $12.50.
For tickets, go to the VPAC box office.
Harry James & Andrews Sisters tribute
Kim Kollar, Cathy Baudrit, Michele Pruyn and trumpet virtuoso David Pruyn will give a one-day-only (two shows) loving tribute to the performers that provided the soundtrack for America’s Greatest Generation with “The Sounds of Harry James & Andrews Sisters” Monday, Feb. 4, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave.
Tickets: $42. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Loveland Center fundraiser
The Loveland Center Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, March 11,
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Founders Golf Club, 3800 Golf Hall Drive, Sarasota.
Sponsorships are available. Contact the Office of Philanthropy at 941-218-2984 or philanthropy@lovelandcenter.org.
Loveland Center, Venice, helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.
Tennis fundraiser
Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd., Venice, will host the 20th Lessons for Life event benefiting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Saturday, Jan. 12. Tennis clinics set for adults and juniors, tennis pro exhibition, lunch and silent auction to raise $24,000 to grant wishes of three local children who battle serious illness.
For more details, to sponsor or participate go to: Go.rallyup.com/lessonsforlife. To donate to Make-A-Wish go to: Go.rallyup.com/Checkout/New/160588.
Call Charlie Sandomenico, 941-445-2275.
Suncoast Concert Band
The Suncoast Concert band will hold a concert Sunday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota.
The program will feature traditional concert band music, marches, and show tunes, including “The Magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” “American Folk Rhapsody,” Sousa marches and “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss.
Tickets are only $5. Call 941 907-4123.
‘Gentleman’s Guide to Murder’
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is extending “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” now through Jan. 13, in its Gompertz Theatre.
Subscriptions for four shows ($69) and single tickets ($56 to $59) are available by calling FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000 or online at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
‘Doggie Tales’
Children ages 3-12 can read with a dog provided by Suncoast Humane Society Jan. 15, 3:30 p.m., at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Call 941-861-1260.
‘Hairspray’ at Players
The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will run “Hairspray” Jan. 17 — Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets are $27, $32, and $14 for students. Call 941-365-2494; visit: ThePlayers.org.
Rotary Fine Art/Craft Fest
The Rotary Fine Art & Craft Festival will be Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds.
Venice Democratic Club meets
The Venice Area Democratic Club will meet Saturday, Jan. 19, 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at Naar Hall, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. The program at 11 a.m. will include the bi-annual election of officers and board directors, followed by a panel discussion on red tide. Speakers include: Andy Mele — Suncoast Waterkeeper (Suncoastwaterkeeper.com); Carol Leonard — Coastal Wildlife Club (CoastalWildlifeClub.org); Dawn Champiny — Hands Along the Water; and Fred Fraize — Venice City Council, retired. Call 941-275-3244; visit: VeniceDemocrats.com.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips will be in late January, February and March in the mornings, lasts two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Optional training will be offered in early January.
Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
Spaghetti dinner
South Venice Yacht Club, 4425 Yacht Club Drive, Venice, will hold its second annual Spaghetti Dinner Wednesday, Jan. 23, 4-8 p.m. The cost is $12.50. To reserve, call Diana at 941-408-9455. The public is invited.
Enjoy our yachtless yacht club and see what we have to offer in way of friendship and kayaking and more.
Tennis Ball fundraiser set
Boca Grande Club hold the 11th annual Tennis Ball to benefit Suncoast Humane Society Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m. The Tennis Ball kicks off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week Professional Tennis Exhibition tournament running Jan. 30 through March 6.
Tickets are $125 and include dinner and beverages. Reserve now at Suncoast Humane Society, their three Thrift Stores, and the Boca Grande Club. Online purchases can be made at www.humane.org.
Magic show/dinner fundraiser
The Venetian River Club will hold a fundraising magic show and dinner Jan. 29, 5:30-9 p.m. to benefit The Wildlife Center of Venice, where volunteers rescue and help injured animals. The event includes magician Gary Roberts with magic, prizes and dinner (choose an entree). RSVP to Ivy Smart, 941-484-9657.
World War II airplane tour
In honor of World War II veterans, the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour of the World War II Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator and North American P-51 Mustang will be on display at Venice Municipal Airport, 400 Airport Ave. East, Jan. 31, 2 p.m., to Feb. 3 after 4:30 p.m. operations.
‘Framing the Future’
Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County will hold the annual Framing the Future fundraiser that carries the theme “Hearts and Hammers” Feb. 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, Venice.
For more details, including tickets, making a donation and sponsorship opportunities, call 941-493-6606, ext. 227; or email cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
