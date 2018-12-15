Capitol Steps return
The Capitol Steps will return to Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., for six performances — three in December (Dec. 29, 30 and 31) and three in March (March 3 and 4, includes a 3 p.m. matinee on March 4).
For tickets, call the box office at 941-488-1115; visit: VeniceStage.com.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice will hire a warehouse processor and needs volunteers in Venice and North Port. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups; sort and process donated items. Contact Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529 or North Port ReStore 941-564-6307.
Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. In addition to normal hours, seasonal Saturday hours run from October through April (11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month).
Peace Pole Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
