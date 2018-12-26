‘Hairspray’ at Players
The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will run “Hairspray” Jan. 17 — Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets are $27, $32, and $14 for students. Call 941-365-2494 or visit: ThePlayers.org.
ITN offers holiday rides
Thanks to the generosity of our volunteer and paid drivers, ITN Suncoast will be providing rides on and over the upcoming holidays. In the spirit of meeting your transportation needs during this joyous time of year, let ITN know as early as possible if you will need rides around Christmas and New Year’s. Call 941-364-7530 and put in early ride requests.
Selby ‘Lights In Bloom’
The holiday light display at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens runs for 15 select nights (Dec. 26–30 and Jan. 1–6) to mark the event’s 15th anniversary. Lights in Bloom will showcase one million lights set in holiday scenes throughout the 15-acre garden, 811 South Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Admission: $20 member; $25 nonmember; ages 5–12 are $7; five and under are free.
“Selby Experience” tickets are $125 adults, $30 ages 4–17, includes reserved parking, early admission, open bar, buffet and holiday desserts. Tickets for Lights in Bloom and for the “Selby Experience” can be purchased at https://selby.org/events/event/lights-in-bloom-2.
Capitol Steps return
The Capitol Steps will return to Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., for six performances — three in December (Dec. 29, 30 and 31) and three in March (March 3 and 4, includes a 3 p.m. matinee on March 4).
For tickets, call the box office at 941-488-1115; visit: VeniceStage.com.
Sailor Circus holiday show
The Greatest “Little” Show on Earth (Sailor Circus Big Top) will be Under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park Thursday, Dec. 27- Sunday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. daily except 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $15-$30, available through The Circus Arts Conservatory, 941-355-9805. Visit: CircusArts.org.
Bluegrass show
Swinging Bridge and two other Bluegrass bands take the stage at the annual Heartland New Year’s Bluegrass Show Saturday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m. Weekend starts Friday, Dec. 28. Count on lots of Bluegrass jamming and Saturday morning workshops
Camping is free at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., 7 miles north of Arcadia on U.S. Hwy 17.
Admission is $7 each; members are free. Families can join Heartland Bluegrass Association for $25 per year. Call 941-467-2051, email: heartlandbluegrass @gmail.com; visit: HeartlandBluegrass.org.
