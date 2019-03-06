Suncoast Concert Band
The Suncoast Concert Band will perform Sunday, March 10, 3 p.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61 St., Sarasota. Its program, titled “Out Of This World,” will feature music from “Star Wars,” “The Planets,” “Apollo 13” and more.
Tickets are only $5 at the door. Call 941-907-4123.
Friendship Center
A “Mark Twain Interactive Experience” with Alan Kitty, who has 40 years of experience doing shows off-Broadway and on tour, will be Wednesday, March 13, 6-8 p.m., at Venice Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice.
The cost is $20 per person. Reservations and advance payment are required via cash, check or credit card by calling 941-584-0052. Refreshments served; wine and beer will be sold at $3 each. Visit: FriendshipCenters.org.
Clyde Butcher show
Clyde Butcher shares his photographic journey through Salvador Dali’s hometown in Spain, Friday, March 15, 7 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Tickets starting at $20; purchase via phone, online or in-person (purchase 10 or more tickets for a special group rate) at VPAC box office: 941-218-3779, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or at VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
Labrador fundraiser
Jacqui and Mike Allen, who adopted Rocco from the Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida, are holding a fundraiser, “Lagers for Labs” Saturday, March 16, 2-5 p.m. at British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice.
The event includes music by Andy Browne and Friends; bites from British Open (also vegetarian bites); a silent auction; a basket raffle; a 50-50 drawing; plus palm and astrology readings for donations.
A free beer will be given with purchase of a ticket; $25 online, $30 at door, available at: LRROF.org/lagersforlabs.
Venetian Harmony
Venetian Harmony Chorus will perform “Broadway to Hollywood” at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, Saturday, March 23, 3 p.m.
Songs will include “I’ve Got Rhythm” and “All That Jazz,” and two quartets, Ringtones and String of Pearls, will harmonize some favorites. There will be light refreshments, drawings and a 50/50 raffle.
The chorus is a nonprofit female barbershop organization, a chapter of Sweet Adelines.
Tickets are $12, available from a chorus member or at the door.
Macintosh User Group
Englewood Macintosh User Group (EAMUG) will hold its free meetings at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the next two months: March 7 and April 4, rather than its usual time the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library.
The March meeting will feature presentations on iCloud accounts by Tom Vandenberg, fonts by Carl Schwartz, with Q&A. If time allows, Carl Gaites will demo a way to stop email spam. Visit: EAMUG.org.
Plant Sale
Venice Area Garden Club (VAGC) will have a Plant Sale and Garden Shop during its Home Tour Friday, March 8 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) at 424 Gulf St. (Home No. 6) on the island of Venice. Tickets are not required for the plant sale, which is one of the largest plant sales in Venice.
You will find many potted and bare root plants, shrubs, herbs, hanging plants, and mounted bromeliads. Pots, plants and gift certificates will be raffled. Certified master gardeners will be on hand. The garden shop will have gardening supplies and tools.
Proceeds go to VAGC’s scholarship fund and city of Venice beautification projects.
‘Better Together 2019’
Gulf Coast Community Foundation will hold its “Better Together” luncheon featuring educator, innovator, and activist Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Friday, March 8 at the Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota, 11 — 11:45 a.m. registration; 11:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. lunch, program.
Fee: $75 (includes lunch); prepaid reservation required. Register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/better-together-2019-dr-freeman-a-hrabowski-iii-tickets-54972751981
Frankie Valli Tribute
“Let’s Hang On! Frankie Valli Tribute Show” will include 10 seasoned entertainers preserving the music and style of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Sunday, March 10 at 8 p.m. and Monday, March 11 at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave. The show also pays tribute to the Broadway show, The Jersey Boys.
Tickets: $42. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Ladies of Venice Shrine fashion show
The Ladies of the Venice Shrine fashion show will be Wednesday, March 20, 11 a.m. social hour, noon lunch at Hotel Venezia. Proceeds will benefit Shriners’ Hospitals.
Tickets are $30 each. Reserve by March 10 to Ruth, 941-493-4097.
Loveland Center fundraiser
The Loveland Center Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Founders Golf Club, 3800 Golf Hall Drive, Sarasota.
Sponsorships are available. Contact the Office of Philanthropy at 941-218-2984 or philanthropy@lovelandcenter.org.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Gatlin Brothers to perform
The Gatlin Brothers: – Larry, Steve & Rudy – will perform country music Thursday, March 14, 7 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Tickets: Start at $50; purchase via phone, online, or in-person. Purchase 10 or more tickets and receive a special group rate. Available at: VPAC box office: 941-218-3779, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or at: veniceperformingartscenter.com.
Tents available for book fair authors
Tents are still available for a fee (table and 2 chairs) in Blalock Park for Saturday, March 16 — the Eighth Annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival. On the other side of Nassau from the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Triangle Inn, home of Venice Museum & Archives, Blalock Park offers space for more vendors and easier parking for vendors and customers to the festival. Visit: http://venicebookfair.com.
Libraries, Orioles encourage reading
Sarasota County and the Baltimore Orioles encourage youth literacy and foster a love of reading with a Big League Reader program. Children who sign up at a county library and read three or more books during March earn a free reserved grandstand ticket to the Orioles Spring Training game at Ed Smith Stadium March 24.
Libraries include: Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., 941-861-1260; William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., 941-861-1330; and Osprey Library at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 941-918-4037.
‘Curious Incident’ play extended
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” has been extended through March 24 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre, located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets prices range from $29-$59 and can be purchased by phone at 941-366-9000 or online at floridastudiotheatre.org.
Men’s Tennis
Venice, North Port, Englewood-area men’s tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. Community must have two or more courts to host competition.
Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
Free Tax Prep
AARP Free Tax Preparation is held at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice through April 11 as follows: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Free tax preparation assistance for all ages. No appointments, first-come, first-served. Bring last year’s taxes with you.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email john at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation.
Sunrise beach walks return
Sunrise beach walks return to Siesta and Nokomis beaches Wednesdays through March 27. Pay a registration $5 fee to receive an event T-shirt and punch card. Check-in before or after a minimum one-mile walk to have your card punched between 8-9:30 a.m.
Siesta Beach walkers register and check in at the main pavilion, 948 Beach Road. Nokomis Beach walkers register and check in at the plaza classroom, 100 Casey Key Road. After completing four walks, receive a goody bag.
Call Sarasota County Contact Center, 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips in March in the mornings, will last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
‘Guitar Girls’ held over
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) extends “Guitar Girls (honors female singer-songwriters) through April 14.” See energetic performances of songs from music legends like Janis Joplin and June Carter-Cash.
Purchase tickets by phone, 941-366-9000, or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: tamiamiarc.org.
Forks & Corks Tasting rescheduled
The Grand Tasting of the Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival, that was set for Jan. 27, has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 5 due to uncertain weather conditions. The Grand Tasting will take place at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, as planned (5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota). Details and times are pending. Visit: eatlikealocal.com, Facebook and Instagram.
