Suncoast Jazz Concert
Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors, an 18-piece “big band,” will present a concert Sunday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 16th St., Sarasota.
The concert theme is “Love Thoughts,” with such pieces as “My Funny Valentine,” from Rodgers and Hart’s 1937 musical “Babes In Arms”; a tribute to Tommy Dorsey with “Song Of India”; and the jazz standard since the 1950s, “East Of The Sun.” Joe Bruno and Friends dixieland group will entertain during intermission.
Tickets are only $5. Call 941-907-4123 for ticket information.
Golf fundraiser for Habitat
The second annual West Villages Invitational at Sarasota National Golf Club will be presented by Braves Spring Training Facility Tuesday, Feb. 19 to Benefit Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Event is a four-person scramble. Registration & lunch, 11 a.m.; shotgun start, noon; cocktail awards reception & silent auction, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $175 individual; $700 foursome; $50 reception only. Email: cmccauley@habitatsouth sarasota.org. Register at: BirdEasePro.com.
17th annual college night at VHS
Rotary Futures College Resource Center, a community-based nonprofit resource center that provides free post-secondary planning services to Venice area students, will present the 17th annual South Sarasota County College Night Tuesday, Feb. 26, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., at Venice High School.
Join four of the big state universities at 5:30 p.m. in the VHS gym for admissions information. Attendees can continue to the VHS cafeteria from 6-7:30 p.m., where area students and their families will be able to talk with representatives from over 60 colleges, universities and technical and vocational schools throughout Florida and around the country. Any Sarasota County student can attend.
For more details, call 941-480-3178, email RotaryFutures@gmail.com or visit: RotaryFutures.org.
Ladies of Venice Shrine fashion show
The Ladies of the Venice Shrine fashion show will be Wednesday, March 20, 11 a.m. social hour, noon lunch at Hotel Venezia. Proceeds will benefit Shriners’ Hospitals.
Tickets are $30 each. Reserve by March 10 to Ruth, 941-493-4097.
Fine Art Show/Sale
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., holds its annual Fine Art Sale Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 16-17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Suggested admission $2 VAC member; $3 nonmember. Call: 941- 485-7136.
Democratic Club meets
The Venice Area Democratic Club will meet Saturday, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m., Naar Hall, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice 34293.
Speaker: Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, will discuss the 2018 results in Sarasota County and issues experienced by Florida election offices.
VADC’s spring brunch fundraiser will be at Venice Yacht Club Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m., with WEDU-TV’s “Florida This Week” Rob Lorei as host. Music by Jimmy Bones. Tickets $50 at: VeniceDemocrats.org.
Hometown Heroes Banquet
Venice Sunrise Rotary Club (VSRC) will hold a Hometown Heroes Banquet Sunday, Feb. 17, 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Venetian
River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd., North Venice, to honor Venice police and firefighters. The public is invited to attend.
Special recognition will go to the Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year. Banquet proceeds will benefit local police and firefighters’ charities and VSRC service projects. Tickets are $75 each, available for purchase online at: VeniceSunriseRotary.org.
Bay Indies Cabaret
The Ohio Club and the M.A.N. Y. Club present The Hatley Band, which will play country music, Sunday, Feb. 17, at Bay Indies Hall, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
The Cabaret cost is $9 per person; snacks and soft drinks will be provided.
You can reserve a table for eight only at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 by coming to Indies Hall, 950 Ridgewood Ave., Venice, for tickets. Call 941-412-9389.
Artist Series
Artist Series Concerts opens its 2019 Venice Lunch & Listen series with the Melodica Men who play zany melodica — a cross between a keyboard and harmonica. They will perform Tuesday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m., at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd.
Tickets are $48, available online by calling 941-306-1202, or at: ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.
Jewish Food Festival
Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), 600 North Auburn Road, Venice, will hold its 25th annual Food Festival and Flea Market Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry, community invited.
JCV chefs prepare homemade traditional Jewish delicacies, such as mandel bread, stuffed cabbage, knishes. Blintzes and corned beef and pastrami sandwiches will be available. A special brisket platter will honor the festival’s silver anniversary. Limited and handicapped parking is available on site. A free shuttle bus will operate from the Achieve Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard.
For more details, call the JCV office weekdays 8:30-1:30 at 941-484-2022.
Art of Blues
Bill Buchman and Steve Arvey Blues Band will perform “Art of Blues” Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., at Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave.
Tickets are: $25 ($35 VIP) VAC member, $30 ($40 VIP) nonmember. Call: 941- 485-7136.
Tappercise Benefit
Tappercise dancers of Venice, Sarasota and Englewood will perform a benefit show for Tidewell Hospice for the last time March 2 at Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., 7 p.m. Then open dancing from 8 to 9:30 p.m. with “Twice as Nice.”
Tickets are $15, on sale now, or at the door for $18. All proceeds go to Tidewell Hospice. Tappercise will be available for road shows at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and small communities, but no big public shows after this one. Call Sharon de Marc at 941-408-0019.
Free Tax Prep
AARP Free Tax Preparation is held at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice through April 11 as follows: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Free tax preparation assistance for all ages. No appointments, first-come, first-served. Bring last year’s taxes with you.
Venice equestrian tour
Fox Lea Farm will hold Grand Prix Horse Show Jumping at its facility at 800 North Auburn Road, Venice, on Fridays Feb. 22 and March 1. Gates open at 5 p.m., competition begins at 7 p.m. Parking is free; tickets are $10 (kids 10 and under free).
For more details, visit: FoxLeaFarm.com.
Family Fun Walk
Venice Nokomis Community Preschool will hold a Family Fun Walk (1/2 mile each way along the Legacy Trail) Feb. 23, 8 a.m. with preschool families and church members to raise funds for the preschool. All are invited to possibly win great prizes. There will be a chance drawing for children and adults, silent auction (one item is signed Patriots’ R. Gronkowski jersey), and a free drawing for kids ages 1 to 6, at Laurel Community Center, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis. To register, donate to advertise your business or support the Walk, or for more details, call 941-484-4415, email bzier@vncpreschool.org.
Date Change: KMI Talk
The special talk on the history of the Kentucky Military Institute by Larry Humes, planned for Feb. 12, has been changed to Monday, Feb. 25, 1-2 p.m., at the William H. Jervey Jr. Library (new Venice Library), 300 S. Nokomis Ave. Humes is a 1965 KMI graduate. International Questers Chapter #1355 sponsors the free event. Call Sheila Williams, 732-778-8375.
Literacy fundraiser
Randy Wayne White, best-selling Southwest Florida novelist, will be at Venice Yacht Club Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., talkinf about the amazing adventures of his characters, Doc Ford and Hannah Smith.
The evening will help support Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, a nonprofit that helps adults improve their English speaking, reading, and writing skills.
Dress is business casual; hors d’oeuvres served, cash bar available. Call Judith 941-544-9797 or Sandy at 941-412-0107. Tickets are $100, available online at: LiteracyChangesLives.org.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email John at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
‘Back Home Again,’ John Denver Tribute
Tribute will feature Tom Becker, former member of the New Christy Minstrels, Sunday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Hear Denver favorites, such as “Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song,” “Rocky Mountain High,” and sing along at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave.
Tickets: $42. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation. Beth Reckord, a Speech Pathologist will tale about make meaningful connections with others.
Tents available for book fair authors
Tents are still available for a fee (table and 2 chairs) in Blalock Park for Saturday, March 16 — the Eighth Annual Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival. On the other side of Nassau from the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library and Triangle Inn, home of Venice Museum & Archives, Blalock Park offers space for more vendors and easier parking for vendors and customers to the festival. Visit: http://venicebookfair.com.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. An exception will be the February meeting, which will meet Feb. 28. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
Sunrise beach walks return
Sunrise beach walks return to Siesta and Nokomis beaches Wednesdays through March 27. Pay a registration $5 fee to receive an event T-shirt and punch card. Check-in before or after a minimum one-mile walk to have your card punched between 8-9:30 a.m.
Siesta Beach walkers register and check in at the main pavilion, 948 Beach Road. Nokomis Beach walkers register and check in at the plaza classroom, 100 Casey Key Road. After completing four walks, receive a goody bag.
Call Sarasota County Contact Center, 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips in February and March in the mornings, will last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
WBTT’s ‘Amen Corner’
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents “Amen Corner” through March 3, at 7:30 p.m. Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505; visit: WestcoastBlackTheatre.org.
‘Better Together 2019’
Gulf Coast Community Foundation will hold its “Better Together” luncheon featuring educator, innovator, and activist Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president of University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Friday, March 8 at the Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Sarasota, 11 — 11:45 a.m. registration; 11:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. lunch, program.
Fee: $75 (includes lunch); prepaid reservation required. Register at: www.eventbrite.com/e/better-together-2019-dr-freeman-a-hrabowski-iii-tickets-54972751981
Loveland Center fundraiser
The Loveland Center Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Founders Golf Club, 3800 Golf Hall Drive, Sarasota.
Sponsorships are available. Contact the Office of Philanthropy at 941-218-2984 or philanthropy@lovelandcenter.org.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
‘Curious Incident’ play extended
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” has been extended through March 24 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre, located at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets prices range from $29-$59 and can be purchased by phone at 941-366-9000 or online at floridastudiotheatre.org.
‘Guitar Girls’ held over
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) extends “Guitar Girls (honors female singer-songwriters) through April 14.” See energetic performances of songs from music legends like Janis Joplin and June Carter-Cash.
Purchase tickets by phone, 941-366-9000, or at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: TamiamiARC.org.
Forks & Corks Tasting rescheduled
The Grand Tasting of the Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival, that was set for Jan. 27, has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 5 due to uncertain weather conditions. The Grand Tasting will take place at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, as planned (5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota). Details and times are pending. Visit: EatLikeALocal.com, Facebook and Instagram.
