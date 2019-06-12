State Cluster
Dog Show
The Greater Venice Florida Dog Club, St. Petersburg Fanciers Association Inc., and Sarasota Kennel Club join forces to bring dog lovers the Sunshine State Cluster Dog Show. Hundreds of dogs and their owners will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring Wednesday, June 12 — Sunday, June 16 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 Tampa, FL 33610 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Spectators can watch.
The event is free for the whole family with a small $8 parking fee. Dogs that are not entered in competitions are not permitted on show grounds.
SWAMI meeting
SWAMI (South West Area Music Industry) will meet Monday, June 17, 6 p.m., at Sam Ash, 7606 North Tamiami Tr., Sarasota (near the airport).
Sam Ash staff will present “What’s new since NAMM.” See the latest gear and enjoy interactive demos, networking and the tunes of Len Seligman. Smokin’ Momma Laura’s BBQ truck will be outside. This event is only $5 or free to SWAMI members. Invite a musician, bring the whole band. Visit: swamimusicfl@gmail.com.
Friendship
Center Expo
Venice Friendship Center (VFC) will hold a Health and Wellness Expo with 48 vendors Wednesday, June 12, 9 a.m. — noon. Free entry but bring a non-perishable food item for All Faith’s Food Bank.
There will be free food, medical testing, information, and door prizes. For questions about the event or vendors interested in participating, call Esther Bird at 941-584-0052.
VFC, 2350 Scenic Drive, is open Monday — Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. offering classes and games, a minimally priced hot lunch weekdays and live music those afternoons from 1-3 p.m.
Republican
Club meets
The Republican Club will meet June 12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Venice Gardens Civic Association, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. The club meets the second Wednesdays monthly.
Stephanie Austin will speak about 5G, the 5th generation wireless network approved by the FCC and the Florida Legislature (HB 687). The very dense network requires small cell deployments in the public right-of-way in close proximity to homes, schools, hospitals and the workplace. The community is invited. Light refreshments will be served at 11:30 am.
Contact: Matt Soldano, 401-792-8132.
Summer
cabaret players
Venice Theatre seeks entertainers for its 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival, which runs July 12 — Aug. 25, Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Pinkerton Theatre. Tickets are now on sale.
Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. Visit: venicestage.com.
Upcoming downtown event
The annual Downtown Craft Festival returns to Miami Avenue Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days. Go to: visitvenicefl.org.
Asolo Rep plans Family Day
Asolo Rep, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will host Family Day at “Around the World in 80 Days” Saturdays, June 15 and 22, beginning at 12:30 p.m., with tickets at just $17 each for families with one member 17 and younger.
Before the 2 p.m. matinee performance, enjoy pre-show activities from Community Partners, including Big Cat Habitat, Ringling Museum, libraries, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, and live music. Carousel’s Soft Serve Icery will provide free sweet treats; Morton’s Gourmet Market will have lunch available for purchase.
For tickets, call 941-351-8000, go to the box office, located in the lobby, or visit: asolorep.org.
