Kick Butts Day
Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) in Sarasota County is standing up to the electronic cigarette industry for the 24th annual Kick Butts Day, Wednesday, March 20.
This national day of activism, sponsored by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, encourages youth to raise awareness of the problem of tobacco use and urge elected officials to take action to protect kids from tobacco.
To learn more, visit: SWATFlorida.com or Instagram at @swatflorida.
Open chess play
Play chess at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library every Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a social chess club open to all, beginner to expert.
Call Steve at 248-854-9801 with any questions.
Women’s College Club meets
Venice Area Women’s College Club will meet Tuesday, April 9, for its lunch at Pelican Pointe Golf & Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice, for a program about the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, of which the club is a member.
For more information or lunch reservations ($18), call 612-597-2299. New members are welcome.
Buy Forks & Corks tickets
Tickets ($50) are now on sale for the Grand Tasting of the Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival, which will be Sunday, May 5.
The Grand Tasting will take place at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.
Buy tickets online: bit.ly/SMOUniversityMasterClassTix.
For more information, visit: EatLikeALocal.com, Facebook and Instagram.
Bus Stop Band
The Bus Stop Band brings its Motown, funk and disco sounds to the Venice Art Center Thursday, March 21, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 members, $30 nonmembers, available at VAC, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., or call 941-485-7136.
Venetian Harmony
Venetian Harmony Chorus will perform “Broadway to Hollywood” at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, Saturday, March 23, 3 p.m. Songs will include “I’ve Got Rhythm” and “All That Jazz,” and two quartets — Ringtones” and String of Pearls — will harmonize some favorites. There will be light refreshments, drawings and a 50/50 raffle.
The chorus is a nonprofit female barbershop organization, a chapter of Sweet Adelines.
Tickets are $12, available from a chorus member or at the door.
Libraries, Orioles encourage reading
Sarasota County and the Baltimore Orioles encourage youth literacy and foster a love of reading with a Big League Reader program. Children who sign up at a county library and read three or more books during March earn a free reserved grandstand ticket to the Orioles Spring Training game at Ed Smith Stadium March 24.
Libraries include: Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., 941-861-1260; William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., 941-861-1330; and Osprey Library at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, 941-918-4037.
‘Buyer & Cellar’ plays at FST
“Buyer & Cellar,” by Jonathan Tolins, runs through April 14 in Florida Studio Theatre’s Bowne’s Lab. This is a quirky comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of jobs.
Tickets can be purchased at 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Rhythm of the Dance
Over 7 million fans worldwide will mark the 20th anniversary of “Rhythm of the Dance,” a show of Irish dance and music. The show will be Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Tickets: Start at $21 (purchase 10 or more tickets and receive a special group rate).
Purchase via phone, online, or in-person at the VPAC Box Office: 941-218-3779, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or via VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
‘Curious Incident’ play extended
Florida Studio Theatre extends the play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” through March 24 in FST’s Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Tickets prices range from $29-$59 and can be purchased by phone at 941-366-9000 or online at floridastudiotheatre.org.
Suncoast Concert Band
The Suncoast Concert Band will perform Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m., at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61 St., Sarasota. Its program, titled “That’s Entertainment,” will feature music from Hollywood and Broadway, with such tunes as “Strike Up The Band,” “Theme from Schinder’s List,” and “Mambo.”
Tickets are only $5 at the door. Call 941-907-4123.
Fight summer hunger
All Faiths Food Bank kicks off the annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger with a walk across the Ringling Bridge. The first ever Walk to End Summer Hunger will be Sunday, March 31, 8 a.m., at JD Hamel Park, followed by a six-week dollar for dollar match challenge to raise $1.4 million from April 1 through May 15 to feed 40,000 children and their younger siblings who are at risk of going hungry over the summer.
The walk is open to the public and community members of all ages. A $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt and lite breakfast. Register by March 25 at: allfaithsfoodbank.org.
Sunrise beach walks return
Sunrise beach walks return to Siesta and Nokomis beaches Wednesdays through March 27. Pay a registration $5 fee to receive an event T-shirt and punch card. Check-in before or after a minimum one-mile walk to have your card punched between 8-9:30 a.m.
Siesta Beach walkers register and check in at the main pavilion, 948 Beach Road. Nokomis Beach walkers register and check in at the plaza classroom, 100 Casey Key Road. After completing four walks, receive a goody bag.
Call Sarasota County Contact Center, 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
Habitat fundraiser dinner set
A House that Beer Built Beer Pairing Dinner will be Thursday, March 28, 6:30 p.m. at Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, 2107 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, to benefit Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Executive Chef Mike Leopold will prepare a four-course meal; 3 Bridges Brewing provides craft beer; live music & cash bar. Tickets: $55. Contact: Tommy Villani, 816-585-1376.
Creativity Conference set
The 16th Annual Florida Creative Conference offers attendees opportunities to learn more about the science of creativity, acquire new problem solving skills and network with a creative community. It will be Friday-Sunday, March 29-31.
March 29 is at University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; March 31 is at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave, Sarasota.
Costs range from $175 to $350 with special pricing for educators, students, presenters and volunteers. Attendees can attend for just a day or the weekend.The event includes continental breakfasts, lunch and materials. To register, visit: flcreativity.com.
Thai Festival
A Thai Spring Festival will be Saturday, March 30, 5-10 p.m., at Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Activities: Thai and American buffet, cash bar, thai dancing, live music and dancing, a 50/50 rafflle and Thai cultural activities.
Event is a building fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Sarasota Forest Monastery. Suggested donation is $25. To purchase tickets, call 941-587-8601, or visit Parichat House, 116 S. Nokomis Ave., or Tai Bistro Restaurant, 537 E. Venice Ave., in Venice. Also buy tickets at: The Open Studio, Englewood; Isan Thai Restaurant or Thailand Restaurant, both in Sarasota.
Macintosh User Group
Englewood Macintosh User Group (EAMUG) will hold its free meetings at 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., April 4, rather than its usual time the first Thursday of the month at Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library. Visit: eamug.org.
Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Chalk Festival
The 2019 Chalk Festival will have two events, April 5-7, at Burns Square Sarasota and Nov. 15-18 at the Venice Airport fairground. We are currently seeking volunteers for the April 5-7 event. Visit: chalkfestival.org/join-us/volunteer to sign up for your desired position.
Free Tax Prep
AARP Free Tax Preparation is held at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. Venice through April 11 as follows: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Free tax preparation assistance for all ages. No appointments, first-come, first-served. Bring last year’s taxes with you.
‘Guitar Girls’ held over
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) extends “Guitar Girls (honors female singer-songwriters) through April 14.” See energetic performances of music legends such as Janis Joplin.
Purchase tickets by phone, 941-366-9000, or at: floridastudiotheatre.org.
Eric Watters performs
Eric Watters presents “Some Kind of Wonderful (The Drifters), the Brill Building Era” Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m.
During 1958-1965, seven songwriting teams worked in the Brill Building in New York City writing hits for The Drifters, Bobby Darin, Dionne Warwick, Bobby Vee, Shirelles and more. Host Eric Watters will lead a fascinating walk down memory lane April 15 as he sings songs and tells stories of an era bursting with creative energy.
Tickets $30. Call 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com.
Men’s Tennis
Venice, North Port, Englewood-area men’s tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. Community must have two or more courts to host competition.
Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email john at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation.
Audubon seeks volunteers
Venice Audubon Society will train volunteers to help with the second-grade education program, which includes a trip to the Venice Rookery. Field trips in March in the mornings, will last two hours.
Volunteers will help students observe nesting birds through scopes and binoculars, lead walks around the pond where students can learn about the habitat and help with hands-on bird activities. Contact Linda Soderquist at linist@hotmail.com or 941-270-7994.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: tamiamiarc.org.
