Huntley Brown in concert
Huntley Brown, pianist, will hold a free concert Saturday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m., at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice. A love offering will be received.
Cantors sing Broadway hits
“Tops From Flops” will be performed Sunday, Jan. 27, 2-4 p.m. at Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV), 600 North Auburn Road, when three local cantors sing beloved Broadway melodies. Event includes Viennese pastries and beverages.
The cost is $20 for JCV members; $25 nonmembers in advance; at the door it’s $22 members; $27 nonmembers. For details or tickets, call 941-484-2022 weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Bird ID Seminar
New to birding? The public is invited to join Mike Weisensee and Leslie Brown for a free bird ID seminar Tuesday, Jan. 29, 7-8 p.m. at Venice Audubon Center on Annex Road in Venice.
The class will cover six species of herons, four egrets and two bitterns in an interactive PowerPoint presentation that will last under an hour. No reservations are needed. For details, call Mike, 717-898-6120.
Golf fundraiser
The Lake Venice Women’s Golf Association invites all women golfers to join them in its “In The Pink” golf tournament at Lake Venice Golf Club, Jan. 30, regardless of their affiliation or handicap.
The tournament benefits Dollars for Mammograms, a no-cost mammogram program for those in Charlotte and South Sarasota counties who cannot afford to pay for the exam. It starts at 7 a.m. with a breakfast of baked goods, continues with 18 holes of golf and concludes with lunch, prizes and raffles.
Cost is $50 for Lake Venice members, $60 nonmembers. Sign up in the ladies locker room at Lake Venice Golf Club. Call Carol, 508-450-7869, or email cam0901@yahoo.com.
