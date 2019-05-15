Upcoming downtown events
The annual Venice Brew Bash returns to Centennial Park in downtown Venice Saturday, May 25, 3-7 p.m. In June, the annual Downtown Craft Festival returns to Miami Avenue Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
Summer cabaret players
Venice Theatre seeks entertainers for its 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival, which will run July 12-Aug. 25, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Pinkerton Theatre. Artistic Director Allan Kollar will accept submissions through Wednesday, May 15 (no book shows). Chosen acts and a schedule will be announced June 1, and tickets will go on sale.
Fill out a submission form at VeniceStage.com/audition or mail a packet to: Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice FL 34285; Attn: Allan Kollar, Artistic Director.
For questions about submission requirements, email allankollar@venicetheatre.net.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, May 16, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 North U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. This will be a special BFF dinner with entertainment and chance giveaways. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by May 18. Reservations required. Go to: BPWEV.org.
Kids Art Camp
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, will hold four sessions of its Kids Art Camp, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman. Session 1: June 3-13; Session 2: June 17-27; Session 3: July 8-18; Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1. There will also be Mix-it-up Fridays, listed separately.
For more information, call 941-485-7136; visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
