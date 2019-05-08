Library celebrates literacy
Sarasota County will celebrate 20 years of the successful Born to Read early literacy program with a special event 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota.
Early literacy skills is vitally important for children, and this program ensures that families have access to quality children’s books and they feel welcome at the county’s 10 libraries. Parents can be confident in their role as their baby’s first teacher.
Call Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Republican Club meets
Karen Rose, candidate for the Sarasota County School Board, speaks Wednesday, May 8 at Venice Gardens Civic Assoc., 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. She will explain her qualifications desire to improve education in the county. All are welcome. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 a.m. Call Matt Soldano, 401-792-8132.
Community Baby ShowerThis Mother’s Day weekend marks the 25th Annual Sarasota Community Baby Shower — a free event held by the Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota.
On Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. – noon, all area pregnant women and new families with infants up to 1 year of age (regardless of income or insurance status) are invited to a fun and free event at the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club, 3100 Fruitville Road in Sarasota. There will be giveaways, treats, demos and a Grand Prize Raffle for pack-and-plays, high-chairs, and strollers, donated by Kiwanis Club of Sarasota and the Healthy Start Coalition.
‘Ability Experience’ bicyclists
On May 14, 25 cyclists will pass through Venice on a two-week journey from Miami to Sarasota, Orlando and Tallahassee to finish at the Capitol.
The young men are Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members. The fraternity’s benevolent arm is called the “Ability Experience” and they sponsor “Gear Up Florida” and other programs that get students involved in charity work. Watch for them.
BPW meets
RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, May 16, for the next meeting of Business & Professional Women of Englewood & Venice, held at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Left Coast Seafood Co., 385 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice. This will be a special BFF dinner with entertainment and chance giveaways. Cost: $23 (door), $24 (Paypal). Cancel only by phone at 941-474-2674 by May 18. Reservations required. Go to: bpvev.org.
Kids Night Out
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., will hold “Kids Night Out” event on four nights this summer when kids will bring a snack and enjoy a creative evening. Parents will be on their own.
Dates: May 30, tie dye; June 30, watercolor, salt/oil pastel; July 9, night lighthouse; Aug. 8, full body self portrait.
Cost: $30 member; $35 nonmember. To sign up, call VAC, 941-485- 7136.
Free nursing program info
State College of Florida, ManatDarnerJ@SCF.eduee-Sarasota has scheduled free information sessions on its two-year Associate in Science in Nursing/Registered Nurse (RN) program. Prospective students also can learn about the traditional approach, the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to RN transition approach, the “BSNin4” option, program admission requirements, application deadlines and what to expect upon acceptance. Info is offered at SCF Venice (May 8) and Lakewood Ranch (May 10).
Contact Julie Darner at 941-752-5538, or visit: scf.edu/nursing.
Sarasota opera
On Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m., the historic Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, will be filled with exquisite songs. Soprano Elizabeth Tredent (Violetta in La traviata); tenor Matthew Vickers (Des Grieux in Manon Lescaut), and baritone Marco Nisticò (Amonasro in Aida) will be accompanied on piano by John F. Spencer IV.
The songs will be performed in their original languages of Italian, French, German, and Russian, with translations provided.
Tickets start at $10, available at SarasotaOpera.org and at Sarasota Opera Box Office. Call or go to Sarasota Opera Box Office, 941-328-1300, or visit: sarasotaopera.org.
Grief healing event
Carolyn Nicholson Fowler, a certified medical Reiki Master, owner of Peaceful Healing Reiki, will hold a free grief healing Reiki event at Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, Saturday, May 11, 1-5 p.m. Reiki is a hands-off, gentle balancing of a person’s energy. Six Reiki masters will be available to gently help those who need to heal and release some of their grief, be it new or lingering grief from the past. Fowler practices hands-on and hands-off reiki. Contact her at: peacefulhealingreiki.com.
Venice Symphony Patriotic Pops
Venice Symphony will perform Patriotic Pops Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) at Cool Today Park, home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training.
There will be great American Standards from film, an Armed Forces medley and Tribute to Veterans with guest vocalist Sgt. 1st Class Randall Wight/U.S. Army Field Band.
Tickets from $15, youth $10. Call 941-413-5000; online at ticketmaster.com (search for Venice Symphony).
Class registration opens at Venice Theatre
Registration is now open for Venice Theatre’s summer adult classes and musical theater experiences for children and teens. Five musical theater sessions and a variety of adult classes are offered. This summer’s offerings give students opportunities to sing, dance, act, and participate in technical theater.
Details are available at Venice Theatre’s box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice, in the Education and Outreach Office, Kelly Duyn, at 941-486-8679, or at: venicestage.com.
Kids theater camp
The Players Centre will hold a four-week Musical Theatre Camp for kids ages 8-17 June 3-28 and July 8-Aug. 22. Cost is $500 each, or $900 for both camps. There will be performances for family and friends with tickets priced at $15. Call 941-552-8879 or visit: theplayers.org.
Bookstore volunteers needed
Do you have two hours a week to greet patrons in the new Friends Bookstore in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library? If you have a little bookstore, retail, or library experience, love to work with people and live to read, contact Friends Director Camille Cline at admin@venicefriends.org.
Summer cabaret players
Venice Theatre seeks entertainers for its 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival, which will run July 12 — Aug. 25, Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Pinkerton Theatre. Artistic Director Allan Kollar will accept submissions through Wednesday, May 15 (no book shows). Chosen acts and a schedule will be announced June 1, and tickets will go on sale.
Fill out a submission form at VeniceStage.com/audition or mail a packet to: Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, FL 34285; Attn: Allan Kollar, Artistic Director
For questions about submission requirements, contact allankollar@venicetheatre.net.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library every Monday, from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a social chess club, open to all – beginner to expert.
Call Steve at 248-854-9801 with any questions.
TWIG donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
We accept clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new”; clean, freshly washed; less than two years old; free of tears, stains or rips; on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
Chalk Festival
The 2019 Chalk Festival will be Nov. 15-18 at the Venice Airport fairground. We are seeking volunteers for the event; join-us/volunteer to sign up for a desired position. Visit: chalkfestival.org.
Men’s tennis
Venice, North Port, Englewood-area men’s tennis league will add residential communtiy teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. Community must have two or more courts to host competition. Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Civil War Round Table meets
Civil War Roundtable meets the second Thursday nine months of the year (September through May), 7-8:45 p.m. at Venice City Hall (400 W. Venice Ave.) in the Community Room. Meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Larry Glynn, glynn.larry963@gmail.com.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. If interested, contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email john at jmonley@bbbssun.org or Rose at rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. & Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet with us for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome. Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For more details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Hearing loss communication
Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter invites you to its lunch meetings at North Sarasota Library the second Wednesday of the month, 11:45 a.m. for lunch ($5 to purchase or bring your own) followed by a presentation.
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for
more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The museum will be closed from May 20 through June 16 so that new windows and doors can be installed on the 1927 structure. The museum will reopen on June 17 at 10 a.m.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: tamiamiarc.org.
