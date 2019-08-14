Venice Oldies Dance

A Venice Oldies Dance will be held Saturday, 7-10 p.m., at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., featuring Memories with Kim Jenkins and Dave and Chris Romine. Bring your own beverages and snacks, coolers welcome.

Cost is $12. For tickets, call 800-838-3006 or visit: veniceoldiesdance.com.

Huntfield Rider Challenge

Entries are open for the Fox Lea Farm, 800 North Auburn Road, Venice, fall series, starting with Huntfield Rider Challenge, a national competition with prize money and trainer bonuses Sept. 5-8.

All shows are Level 3 Jumper with a $25,000 Grand Prix. Stall fees secured by closing date (10 days before each competition) will receive a discounted rate of $185 (normal rate is $200). All entries are submitted at horseshowsonline.com.

For more details, call 941-484-4321; email foxleafarm3.com; visit foxleafarm.com.

