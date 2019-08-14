Venice Oldies Dance
A Venice Oldies Dance will be held Saturday, 7-10 p.m., at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., featuring Memories with Kim Jenkins and Dave and Chris Romine. Bring your own beverages and snacks, coolers welcome.
Cost is $12. For tickets, call 800-838-3006 or visit: veniceoldiesdance.com.
Huntfield Rider Challenge
Entries are open for the Fox Lea Farm, 800 North Auburn Road, Venice, fall series, starting with Huntfield Rider Challenge, a national competition with prize money and trainer bonuses Sept. 5-8.
All shows are Level 3 Jumper with a $25,000 Grand Prix. Stall fees secured by closing date (10 days before each competition) will receive a discounted rate of $185 (normal rate is $200). All entries are submitted at horseshowsonline.com.
For more details, call 941-484-4321; email foxleafarm3.com; visit foxleafarm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.