Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Sunday Fun Day (ongoing)
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance.
