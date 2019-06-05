Art reception

Sarasota artist Patricia Rockwood will hold an opening reception for a showing of her artwork themed “My Florida Birds” at Made In Italy, 117 W. Venice Ave., Thursday, June 6, 4:30 p.m. The show runs through Sept. 30.

Bluegrass Bash

Southwind Bluegrass Band, New Horizon, and the Heartland Jam Band take the stage on Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m., at the Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash. The concert will be in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, a superior rated RV camping facility, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., located 7 miles north of Arcadia, U.S. Hwy. 17.

Concert admission is free for Heartland Bluegrass Association members, nonmembers pay $7 each. The annual membership fee is $25 per household per year.

For more details: call 941-467-2051; email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: heartlandbluegrass.org.

Friendship

Center event

Venice Friendship Center will hold a “Sunset Party” Friday, June 7, 6-9 p.m. Music and dancing will be provided by Johnny D and Chuckie, food provided and drinks available at $1-$3 each. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration and payment is required in advance and can be handled via credit card by calling 941-584-0052.

Project 1Voice

play reading

As part of the international Project1Voice/1Play/1Day international play reading effort, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present a reading of “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage Monday, June 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Education & Outreach Building near WBTT’s theater (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). This is the fourth year that WBTT has participated in Project1VOICE, which revives and reintroduces neglected, forgotten and/or underappreciated seminal works by black playwrights.

Tickets are $17 (includes $2 ticketing fee). Call the box office, 941-366-1505.

