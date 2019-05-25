Myakka River Blues Fest

The Myakka River Blues Festival will be Monday, May 27, starting at 11 a.m., at Snook Haven Restaurant.

Savor Sarasota

The Savor Sarasota restaurant week runs June 1 to June 14, when dozens of restaurants feature prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for just $16 and $32 per person. Many Venice-area restaurants participate. Go to visitsarasota.com/savorsarasota for more information.

Play in the Park

Families are invited to explore the ballpark Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball, cornhole, and kids under 12 can run the bases at Cool Today Park (Atlanta Braves spring training facility in North Port). Free and open to the public.

Summer cabaret playersVenice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, seeks entertainers for its 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival, which runs July 12 — Aug. 25, Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Pinkerton Theatre. Tickets will go on sale June 1. Visit: venicestage.com.

