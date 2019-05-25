Myakka River Blues Fest
The Myakka River Blues Festival will be Monday, May 27, starting at 11 a.m., at Snook Haven Restaurant.
Savor Sarasota
The Savor Sarasota restaurant week runs June 1 to June 14, when dozens of restaurants feature prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for just $16 and $32 per person. Many Venice-area restaurants participate. Go to visitsarasota.com/savorsarasota for more information.
Play in the Park
Families are invited to explore the ballpark Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball, cornhole, and kids under 12 can run the bases at Cool Today Park (Atlanta Braves spring training facility in North Port). Free and open to the public.
Summer cabaret playersVenice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice, seeks entertainers for its 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival, which runs July 12 — Aug. 25, Thursday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Pinkerton Theatre. Tickets will go on sale June 1. Visit: venicestage.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.