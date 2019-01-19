Fundraising Yard Sale
South Venice Civic Association’s annual fundraising yard sale will take place on Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. SVCA Board member Gail Parker said, “This is always a big sale, but this year it’s just enormous, which is great because it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year and prices are kept low.” SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive, South Venice, just one mile west of U.S. 41.
WBTT Voices discusses author
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe presents a free WBTT Voices program, titled “Who is James Baldwin?” Monday, Jan. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the WBTT, 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, in conjunction with Baldwin’s “Amen Corner” at WBTT Jan. 23-March 3.
WBTT Voices examines people and issues that have shaped the African-American experience. Reservations are required for the free event. Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or reserve a seat at WestcoastBlackTheatre.org.
Hometown Hero’s Banquet
Venice Sunrise Rotary Club (VSRC) will hold a Hometown Hero’s Banquet Sunday, Feb. 17, 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Venetian River Club, 502 Veneto Blvd., North Venice, to honor Venice police and firefighters. The public is invited to attend.
Special recognition will go to the Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year. Banquet proceeds will benefit local police and firefighters’ charities and VSRC service projects. Tickets are $75 each, available for purchase online at: VeniceSunriseRotary.org.
