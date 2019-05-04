Republican
Club Meets
Karen Rose, candidate for the Sarasota County School Board, speaks Wednesday, May 8 at Venice Gardens Civic Assoc., 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. She will explain her qualifications and desire to improve education in the county. Light refreshments are served at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Call Matt Soldano, 401-792-8132.
Kids Night Out
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., will hold a “Kids Night Out” event on four nights this summer when kids will bring a snack and enjoy a creative evening. Parents will be on their own.
Dates: May 30, tie dye; June 30, watercolor, salt/oil pastel; July 9, night lighthouse; Aug. 8, full body self portrait.
Cost: $30 member; $35 nonmember. To sign up, call VAC, 941-485- 7136.
Buy Forks
& Corks tickets
Dinners will be held at local Originals restaurants May 4. A master class will be at Michaels on East May 4. Buy tickets online: bit.ly/SMOUniversity MasterClassTix.
Tickets ($50) are on sale for the Grand Tasting of the Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival on Sunday, May 5 at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.
For more information, visit: Facebook, Instagram, and eatlikealocal.com.
Venice Seafood & Music Fest
Venice Seafood & Music Festival returns May 4-5 at Centennial Park: Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
General admission is free with music by several bands, including Kettle of Fish, Fleetwood Max, Twinkle & Rock. Seafood and arts/craft vendors will be available.
Produced by Paragon Festivals and Venice MainStreet.
Free nursing program info
State College of Florida, ManatDarnerJ@SCF.eduee-Sarasota has scheduled free information sessions on its two-year Associate in Science in Nursing/Registered Nurse (RN) program. Prospective students also can learn about the traditional approach, the Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to RN transition approach, the “BSNin4” option, program admission requirements, application deadlines and what to expect upon acceptance. Info is offered at SCF Venice (May 8), Bradenton (May 6), and Lakewood Ranch (May 10).
Contact Julie Darner at , 941-752-5538, or visit: scf.edu/nursing.
