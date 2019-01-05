Spaghetti dinner
South Venice Yacht Club, 4425 Yacht Club Drive, Venice, will hold its second annual Spaghetti Dinner Wednesday, Jan. 23, 4-8 p.m. The cost is $12.50. To reserve, call Diana at 941-408-9455. The public is invited.
Enjoy our yachtless yacht club and see what we have to offer in way of friendship and kayaking and more.
‘Framing the Future’
Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County will hold the annual Framing the Future fundraiser that carries the theme “Hearts and Hammers” Feb. 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, Venice.
For more details, including tickets, making a donation and sponsorship opportunities, call 941-493-6606, ext. 227; or email cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Suncoast Concert Band
The Suncoast Concert band will hold a concert Sunday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St., Sarasota.
The program will feature traditional concert band music, marches, and show tunes, including “The Magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber,” “American Folk Rhapsody,” Sousa marches and “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss.
Tickets are only $5. Call 941-907-4123.
Improv
Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota, will host the popular Available Cupholders, of Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., in Bowne’s Lab.
Tickets cost $15-$18; call 941-366-9000 or visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
