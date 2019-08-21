Cora’s golf benefit
Register by Aug. 23 for Cora’s Giving Fund’s third annual Golf Scramble Tournament to benefit pediatric cancer research at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, which will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at Waterford Golf Club, 1454 Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Cora died Dec. 28, 2014 from neuroblastoma. September is pediatric cancer awareness month.
Shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. (register at 7:30 a.m.) To pre-register for golf by Aug. 23, call Pat Corrao, 941-800-7180, emailpatcorrao@mac.com. Lunch is only available for non-golfers. There will be a live auction, raffle and prizes.
Cost: $85 golf, lunch, two drink tickets; $20 lunch only. Send checks for entry or donation to: NCF, Cora’s Giving Fund, c/o Pat Corrao, 23639 Copperleaf Drive., Venice, FL 34293.
Stephen Ditchfield sings
Enjoy Stephen Ditchfield’s “enchanted” music 2 p.m. Sunday, presented in his own inimitable style – with warmth, humor and inspiration. He will perform music from the best-loved singers of our time, from Nat King Cole to Josh Groban, Tony Bennett and Michael Buble at Pinky’s Cabaret inside Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.
Other shows still showing during the summer cabaret are The Peanut Gallery teen improv and “Raindrops on Roses.”
For more details and tickets, call 941-488-1115 or visit venicestage.com.
