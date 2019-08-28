Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week and would like to help a young lady in high school with Algebra and Geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers to help several high school students in the area of algebra and geometry. Contact Cheryl Keim or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email ckeim@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Craft vendors sought
Vendors wanted for the Premiere Christmas Craft Fair, Dec. 7, at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 1115 Center Road. We will also have a bake sale and goodies to sit and enjoy in our cafe. Call Barbara Johnson 941-445-4941.
Charitable Giving
Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice is accepting requests for Charitable Giving to be awarded spring of 2020, to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Venice area. Visit WomensSertoma.com for the details and our online application.
In 2018, the club raised over $50,000 and awarded 23 educational scholarships and 20 non-profit organizations. For details, contact Kathi Keller at Charitable-Giving@WomensSertoma.com.
SFC to hold 9/11 event
The Senior Friendship Center, 2650 Scenic Drive, Venice, will hold a 9/11 event at 2 p.m., lasting about 20-25 minutes. Mayor Holic is scheduled to be here along with many first responders (representatives of law enforcement, fire department, EMTs/paramedics, coast guard, etc. have been invited). The Venice Police Department will present the flag.
Craft festival
Craft Endeavors will hold the 11th, Annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival Labor Day weekend 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, and 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., Sunday Sept. 1, on Miami Avenue. Free admission. For more information, call 813-962-0388; visit: artfestival.com.
