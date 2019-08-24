SFF Cinematheque
At 6 p.m., Saturday, “Surviving Lunch” will be shown at 500 Talevast Road, #105, (near SRQ Airport) Sarasota. The screening is part Sarasota Film Festival Cinematheque.
Story: Gabriella stands up for a fellow student being bullied, even it means confronting the most violent boy in school. Film won a Best Narrative at the 2019 Sarasota Film Festival. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase.
Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 SFF members/students. Visit sarasotafilmfestival.com/cinematheque.
SWAMI meeting
A SWAMI (music industry) meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Bentleys, 1660 S. Tamiami Traill, Osprey. Enter through the front doors. Food and beverages are available from Bentleys. Network ahead of time and enjoy live music by Pianist/composer Vince Addesa.
Presentation:”Who gets the gig?” — a panel discussion featuring venue and event reps talking about who they book, what they look for when booking a band or musician, why they book some musicians and not others, and when to approach them for gigs. Learn valuable tips on landing that gig. Only $5; free for SWAMI members.
AGT viewing
A viewing party on a 80’x40’ video board will be at 8-10 p.m., Tuesday (gates open at 6:30 p.m.), at the Braves CoolToday Park as 10-year-old North Port resident Emanne Beasha moves on to the quarter-finals of NBC TV’s Americal’s Got Talent. Concessions will be on sale. Event is free.
EAMUG meets
The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group resumes meetings at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. It meets the first Thursday of the month, 1:30 — 4 p.m., in the upstairs conference room, open to those interested in learning about Apple products.
On Sept. 5, Carl Schwartz will feature the Apple Watch, followed by Q & A and two breakout groups (Mac Computers and Mac iOS Devices). Visit eamug.org.
